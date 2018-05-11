Sheriff’s report: Juvenile cited for theft at Kimball Junction business

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Tuesday, May 1, and Sunday, May 6, including a theft at a business in the Kimball Junction area.

Sunday, May 6

No significant incidents were reported.

Saturday, May 5

Security at a hotel in the Snyderville Basin contacted dispatch to check on a man after noticing him sitting in his car and yelling. He was arrested under suspicion of intoxication.

Deputies noticed a man with an outstanding warrant driving on a South Summit road and arrested him. He was also cited for driving on a suspended license and littering.

Deputies responded to a business in the Kimball Junction area after employees contacted dispatch about a theft in the store. Employees detained the juvenile suspect until law enforcement arrived. The suspect was issued a referral to Juvenile Court and released to a parent.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 32 and arrested the driver under suspicion of driving on a suspended license. A passenger was also arrested for outstanding warrants. Drug-related charges are pending against both men.

Friday, May 4

A woman contacted dispatch after her phone was taken from the bathroom of a restaurant in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies reviewed video surveillance, but were unable to identify the suspects.

Thursday, May 3

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, May 2

No significant incidents were reported.

Tuesday, May 1

A woman contacted dispatch after she was assaulted by a man at a South Summit home, but deputies were unable to locate the suspect. The case was referred to the Summit County Attorney's Office to screen for charges of assault and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.