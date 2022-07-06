Sheriff’s Report: Kamas man reports gunshot wound after night of drinking

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a past gunshot wound Sunday in Brown’s Canyon.

A 24-year-old Kamas man reported he was struck in the right shin by multiple fragments of a possible bullet after a night of heavy drinking with a friend, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man said his friend shot a 9mm handgun into a brick floor, which caused one or more bullet fragments to ricochet and hit his leg.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on June 25, but the man did not seek medical care until the following Monday. The clinic could not determine what struck the man’s leg at the time, the report said. The case was forwarded to investigators for follow up.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, June 27 and Sunday, July 3, including disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and a stolen vehicle.

Sunday, July 3

An unconscious man was located in a Jeremy Ranch home. The complainant reported his 37-year-old son had been in his room for several days. The man told deputies he believed his son was consuming alcohol. He knocked on the door and did not get a response. The man forced the door open and discovered his son sitting in a chair, cold to the touch. Medical personnel responded and confirmed the 37-year-old was deceased. The Office of the Medical Examiner and an on-call detective were called to the scene. The cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner.

Deputies were called to a campground in Rockport for a family fight. A 34-year-old Ogden woman was reported to be fighting her daughter. Deputies determined she was intoxicated and unable to care for herself. The daughter told deputies the woman tossed an ax in her direction at one point. The daughter’s father took custody of her and her younger brother. The woman was arrested. The case will be forwarded to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

The manager of a hotel in Canyons Village ordered two people to leave several times throughout the day, but they returned to the property. Each time an employee would attempt contact with the couple and they would run away. Deputies responded and spent a long time trying to locate the suspects, who continued to run and hide when deputies or employees were nearby. Deputies located a 35-year-old Fort Duchesne woman who provided false information and resisted arrest. A 39-year-old Roosevelt man was later located and ordered off of the property. The man left without incident when deputies arranged for his vehicle to be towed. The woman was taken into custody on an active warrant and new charges.

A Kimball Junction man was advised by his neighbor that his black Tesla had been broken into and the front passenger window was broken. The only thing missing from the vehicle was a pickleball bag. There is no suspect information at this time.

Saturday, July 2

Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle report at a car dealership in Kimball Junction. The victim’s vehicle, a 1979 green Jeep Wrangler with a tow bar, was being sold on consignment and was left parked outside of the business. It’s possible the vehicle was hooked to a hitch and towed away. There is no video surveillance and no suspect information. The vehicle was listed as stolen.

A disorderly man was reported at a hotel in Kimball Junction. The 50-year-old Park City man was yelling profanities and hitting the window of a taxi. Deputies contacted the man and determined he was intoxicated. The man was also concealing a handgun and knife while suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested without incident.

Summit County Dispatch was contacted by a Silver Creek homeowner about a man attempting to open the door to his home and other residences in the neighborhood. Deputies located a man matching the description provided and stopped him.The 36-year-old Park City man failed to follow deputies’ commands and refused to identify himself. He was determined to be extremely intoxicated and was arrested.

Deputies responded to an injury crash near Promontory involving a single motorcycle. The driver, a 44-year-old Park City man, was transported to a hospital for minor injuries. His motorcycle was towed at his request.

A man was reported to be on LSD and attempted to drive away with his infant daughter at a Rockport campground. The man was belligerent and would not follow the commands of deputies. The 22-year-old Farmington man was arrested.

Friday, July 1

Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Snyderville Basin and detected the odor of marijuana. The driver and passenger were found to be in possession of user amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia. Both individuals were cited and released.

Summit County Search and Rescue was notified of possible lost rafters. Deputies located them in good health.

Deputies responded to reports of disorderly conduct at a Snyderville Basin hotel. Deputies spoke with the complainant, who said his ex-girlfriend, a 33-year-old Kearns woman, came to the hotel and started yelling at him. The ex-girlfriend has an active protective order against the complainant. The man said his ex-girlfriend was trying to get him to go home with her. She left the hotel shortly before deputies arrived. Deputies attempted to make contact with the woman but were unsuccessful.

A suspicious vehicle was parked behind a business in Silver Creek after business hours. The driver attempted to evade deputies but was located a short time later. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and observed a glass pipe while speaking to the driver. A vehicle search yielded methamphetamine, heroin, prescription narcotics, credit cards that did not belong to the driver or passenger. Deputies also located suspicious merchandise taken from several businesses in Salt Lake and Summit counties. The driver, a 38-year-old Vernal man, was booked into the Summit County Jail. The passenger was released.

An unknown suspect used a credit card that didn’t belong to them to order grocery pickup. The victim was notified of the fraudulent activity on her card and canceled the order. After further investigation, it was determined multiple people’s information was used to create the order, making it harder to identify the suspect.

Wednesday, June 29

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol with a semi-truck fire in Coalville.

Monday, June 27

A 27-year-old Salt Lake City man was found to be driving without a vehicle registration and no driver license during a traffic stop in Jeremy Ranch. The man also had several arrest warrants and was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested without incident.