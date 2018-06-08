Sheriff’s report: Kimball Junction employee admits stealing more than $2,900

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Tuesday, May 29, and Sunday, June 3 including an incident where an employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area stole more than $2,900.

Sunday, June 3

Someone keyed a man's vehicle while it was in a parking lot in the Snyderville Basin.

Saturday, June 2

No significant incidents were reported.

Friday, June 1

Recommended Stories For You

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between two men at an apartment in the Kimball Junction area. One of the men was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

A woman's bike was stolen from in front of a store in Kimball Junction.

Thursday, May 31

Summit County Search and Rescue was deployed to locate missing hikers in the Wall Lake area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. They were safely located.

Wednesday, May 30

Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 without a visible license plate. The driver was released. But, the passenger was arrested for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a road in the Basin because the driver had three outstanding warrants. He was arrested and booked into jail.

A man admitted stealing more than $2,900 worth of items from a store where he worked in Kimball Junction over the course of nearly two years. He was arrested under suspicion of felony theft.

Tuesday, May 29

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a North Summit road for a stop sign violation and arrested the driver for outstanding warrants.