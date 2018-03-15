Sheriff’s Report: Kimball Junction man arrested after domestic dispute

A 33-year-old Park City man involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend was arrested on several charges on Thursday after a K-9 dog located him hiding under a tree near their apartment complex.

Dispatch had received a report of a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman on Thursday at an apartment in the Kimball Junction area. A report states the woman said she was assaulted by the man, who had left the apartment prior to deputies arriving.

Deputies searched the area surrounding the apartment complex, with the help of law enforcement from the Park City Police Department. He was located hiding under a tree in a neighborhood west of the apartment complex.

The man was arrested under suspicion of unlawful detention, assault, interruption of a communication device, intoxication and criminal mischief.

According to the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, March 5, and Sunday, March 11, including three cases involving people who were intoxicated.

Sunday, March 11

A North Summit woman contacted dispatch after discovering someone had kicked in the door to her abandoned shop. A door was missing from a truck, but the woman was unsure what else had been taken.

A man voluntarily turned himself into the Summit County Jail for an outstanding felony warrant.

Saturday, March 10

Dispatch received a report that a man was sleeping in his vehicle in front of his house. Deputies found alcohol in the vehicle and determined the driver was intoxicated. He was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Deputies responded to a report of two people lying in the parking lot of a business in the Kimball Junction area. They determined the people were intoxicated. However, deputies agreed to release them if they found a sober ride home. One of the individuals refused and was arrested under suspicion of intoxication.

Friday, March 9

Someone contacted dispatch after noticing a woman who appeared to be intoxicated stumbling out of her car at a park in the Snyderville Basin. Deputies later located the woman and her vehicle. A report states she was slurring her words and smelled of alcohol. The woman claimed she was from Salt Lake City and visiting Park City. She was arrested under suspicion of public intoxication. Animal control took the two dogs that were with her.

Thursday, March 8

A man's vehicle was stolen as he was warming it up in front of his home in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies from the Unified Police Department in Salt Lake County later located the vehicle after it was involved in an accident. More than $300 worth of items were missing from the vehicle. No evidence or information about the suspect was found.

A woman's wallet was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in a Basin neighborhood. Several of her credit cards were used at businesses in the Kimball Junction area. An investigation was underway.

Several items, including registration titles to recreation vehicles, were stolen from a man's car while it was parked in the Basin.

A person claiming to be a support technician for Dell convinced a Basin woman to give him remote access to her computer to install additional software to protect it. The woman purchased $1,700 worth of gift cards to pay for the service before realizing the man was committing fraud. The case remained open.

When a woman left her parked vehicle unlocked on a road in the Basin, her wallet and sunglasses were taken. Surveillance cameras showed two suspects entering the vehicle. An investigation was ongoing.

Wednesday, March 7

No significant incidents were reported.

Tuesday, March 6

An employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after several people were seen trespassing. One of the suspects was found in the bathroom and was arrested under suspicion of possession of drugs.

The South Salt Lake Police Department recovered two trailers that were reported missing in Summit County. The owners of the trailers were notified and an investigation was underway.

Monday, March 5

Multiple vials of prescription drugs were taken from a South Summit vet clinic. The suspect entered the clinic sometime during the day and pried open the drug cabinet. An investigation was underway.

An employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after receiving a check from an account that doesn't exist. The case is being investigated.