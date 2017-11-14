Sheriff’s Report: Loose bulls destroy South Summit fence

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 11, including a report of two loose bulls.

Saturday, Nov. 11

A South Summit woman contacted dispatch after her fence was destroyed by two loose bulls. The owner of the animals was not located and Summit County Animal Control was contacted.

A man was arrested under suspicion of intoxication and theft after he lunged in front of a patrol vehicle on a South Summit road. He also matched the description of a suspect involved in a bicycle theft.

Friday, Nov. 10

No significant incidents were reported.

Thursday, Nov. 9

A rental vehicle with an expired out-of-state license plate was parked on the side of a North Summit road. The woman who had rented the vehicle claimed she had loaned it to two friends. Dispatch also received a report about a man walking around the area acting suspiciously.

A Basin woman contacted dispatch after she received a call from someone identifying themselves as a sergeant with the Sheriff's Office. The caller claimed the woman had missed jury duty and a warrant had been issued for her arrest. At the caller's instruction, she purchased $1,000 in gift cards and read the number to him over the phone before realizing it was likely a scam. The case was closed due to a lack of evidence.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a North Summit home after the man allegedly smeared dog feces across the woman's face in front of a child. The man was arrested for two outstanding warrants and under suspicion of domestic violence assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Deputies stopped a vehicle in the Kimball Junction area for no insurance and revoked registration. After searching the vehicle, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered. The driver was arrested under suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving on revoked registration and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after several items were taken from the store. Deputies located the two suspects in the parking lot of another business. One woman was arrested under suspicion of two counts of retail theft. The other suspect was cited and released.

A Basin woman contacted dispatch after she received an email from someone claiming to be with a software company and suspected the call was fraudulent. Her card was charged twice for less than $1.

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident between a man and a woman in the presence of children at a home in the Basin. However, no arrests were made and the couple agreed to separate for the night.

Deputies spoke with three men who were inside the Kimball Junction Transit Center after hours. No citations were issued, and the men were released and told to find somewhere else to stay.

A man staying at a hotel in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after his vehicle and moving trailer were burglarized. He reported several items missing, with an estimated value of more than $8,000.

A woman's wallet, which contained cash, credit cards and her identification, was taken from her car while it was parked in the Kimball Junction area. The cards were reportedly used in Salt Lake City before they were canceled.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a South Summit road for traffic and equipment violations. The driver was arrested under suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving with an open alcohol container, driving on a suspended license, failure to signal and a license plate lamp violation.

Monday, Nov. 6

No significant incidents were reported.