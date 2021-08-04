Sheriff’s report: Machete-wielding man committed after standoff with deputies

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A man was involuntarily committed to a mental health care facility after a standoff in Wanship involving two machetes, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s wife called to report her husband was suicidal and had a knife. When deputies arrived, the man was in the front yard of a Wanship home holding two large machetes, according to the report.

Deputies indicated it was clear the man was experiencing a psychiatric episode.

The county’s mobile crisis outreach team responded to the scene and recommended the man be committed for psychiatric care. Deputies indicated they and mental health professionals attempted unsuccessfully to negotiate a resolution to the situation.

An apprehension team took the man into custody, according to the report, and he was taken to a hospital via ambulance and involuntarily committed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, July 26, and Sunday, Aug. 1, including a man arrested for urinating on a soccer field in sight of children and a car chase in Coalville.

Sunday, Aug. 1

A 27-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault after a woman called 911 to say her live-in boyfriend was threatening her with physical harm. The woman called from a convenience store and the man had left the store by the time deputies responded. Deputies found the man at his home and indicated he was intoxicated and that their investigation showed he had threatened his girlfriend.

Saturday, July 31

Heavy rainfall caused multiple mudslides and flooding issues near Hoytsville, Old Lincoln Highway and Echo. No injuries were reported.

A woman reported she received multiple unwanted phone calls and text messages from the father of her granddaughter. She provided call logs and text messages and told deputies the harassment had continued after she told the man to stop contacting her. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

A 22-year-old Midvale man was arrested on suspicion of drug charges and traffic violations after deputies pulled over the vehicle he was driving near Rockport State Park for having a faulty brake light. Deputies found the man had a suspended license and three active warrants. A search revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested two people after running a registration check on a vehicle at a convenience store near the Canyons Village base area and discovering its driver had multiple outstanding warrants. Deputies discovered a passenger of the vehicle also had several outstanding warrants. The passenger, a 47-year-old Park City man, had entered the convenience store but left by the time deputies went in to find him. Deputies later located him at his father’s residence, which was nearby, and arrested him.

Deputies arrested a 43-year-old Newton man on suspicion of lewdness after responding to a report of a man urinating on a field during a soccer tournament at Trailside Elementary School. Deputies indicated the man admitted to urinating within view of children and that when they spoke to him they smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle. Deputies found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and loose prescription pills in the man’s car. Deputies indicated that, because children were present, they cited the man’s wife for possession of prescription medications not in a labeled container and released her.

A man reported that his vehicle was hit while it was parked on the side of 100 East in Coalville. Deputies indicated they had no leads.

Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Springville man after deputies approached a vehicle parked on the side of S.R. 32. The driver had multiple open containers of alcoholic beverages within reach and had multiple warrants for his arrest. He was booked into the Summit County Jail without incident.

Friday, July 30

An RV in Samak was burglarized, with the caller reporting an unknown amount of cash and a credit card had been taken. The card was used at a Dollar Tree in Heber the same night. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Thursday, July 29

A Marion man reported that someone had fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits in his name. Deputies indicated that state officials have jurisdiction and that the proper authorities had been notified.

Wednesday, July 28

Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Salt Lake City woman on suspicion of domestic violence assault after responding to a residence in the Promontory neighborhood. Deputies indicated the woman had been fighting with her mother, who suffered an injury to her left eyebrow.

Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Coalville man after a car chase that ended with deputies ramming his car to stop it. Deputies saw the man driving into a Coalville gas station and knew his license was invalid. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop when he drove away. After initially pulling over near North Main Street, the man drove off. Deputies stopped his car on Chalk Creek Road. The man fled on foot before deputies arrested him.

A man reported his vehicle had been broken into in Summit Park. The man said he was missing multiple tools as well as his wallet. Deputies indicated the man cleaned the scene before he called law enforcement and that they had no leads.

Deputies arrested a 49-year-old Salt Lake City man on suspicion of theft after a person reported seeing him attempt to enter homes near West Hoytsville Road. The caller reported seeing the man enter a family member’s garage and leave in their vehicle. Deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested the man.

Tuesday, July 27

A man reported that his electric bike was stolen from outside a Kimball Junction workout facility. Deputies indicated surveillance footage showed a man cutting the bike lock and riding away. The owner was able to get sporadic GPS locations on the bike and deputies indicated they would follow up.

A woman reported that someone had used her online account fraudulently and ordered packages to be shipped to Francis and another location. Deputies indicated the woman froze her account and did not sustain financial losses and that they were following up at the Francis address.

Monday, July 26

A man reported a handgun was stolen from a backpack he left in a pickup truck while hiking in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Deputies indicated they listed the gun on a national registry of stolen goods and that they had no suspects.

A man reported his work truck was stolen while it was left running outside his office on Silver Creek Drive. Deputies indicated the truck contained thousands of dollars worth of tools and that they had identified a person of interest. The next day, the vehicle was found in Colorado and a suspect was taken into custody there.

A woman reported a man that she has a protective order against parked in front of her home. The man left the area when the woman, her boyfriend and her cousin approached him. The woman also reported receiving phone calls from the man’s family members. Deputies indicated they searched several East Side locations unsuccessfully and that they would refer the case to the County Attorney’s Office.