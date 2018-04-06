Sheriff’s Report: Man arrested after allegedly stealing more than $700 from stores in the Tanger Outlets

A man was arrested over the weekend after he was caught stealing merchandise from several stores in the Kimball Junction area, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch received a report on Saturday that the man grabbed a bag full of items and ran out of a store in the Tanger Outlets without paying for them, a report states. Employees at the business provided deputies with a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Deputies located the vehicle on S.R. 224 and arrested the suspect under suspicion of retail theft, a report states. He was transported to the Summit County Jail.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies discovered he took about $775 worth of merchandise from seven different stores.

According to the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, March 26, and Sunday, April 1, including a non-injury accident resulting in the arrest of a woman for driving under the influence.

Sunday, April 1

Recommended Stories For You

No significant incidents were reported.

Saturday, March 31

An unspecified amount of tools were stolen from a construction site in the Snyderville Basin.

Friday, March 30

Managers of a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch to report an employee had given about $5,000 worth of merchandise to friends and family members over the last several months while working at the register. The employee admitted to the accusations and was arrested under suspicion of two felony theft charges.

Deputies stopped a vehicle that was driving on S.R. 224 for expired registration. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and driving on a suspended license.

Several items were taken from three vehicles while they were parked in the garage of a home in the Basin. A neighbor told deputies they noticed a small dark vehicle speeding out of the neighborhood around the time the crime may have occurred. A debit card that was listed among the items taken was used in Salt Lake City. An investigation was underway.

Thursday, March 29

A gun and fuel card were taken from a locked vehicle while it was parked in a Basin neighborhood.

A man contacted dispatch after someone activated his car alarm overnight while it was parked on a road in the Basin. Nothing was reported missing.

Wednesday, March 28

Dispatch received a report of a rollover accident on a North Summit road. The 22-year-old driver from Coalville was transported to a Weber County hospital and issued a citation.

Deputies responded to a report of a non-injury accident on a road in the Basin and arrested one of the drivers for driving under the influence. The other driver left the scene on their own volition.

Tuesday, March 27

Multiple people were contacted by someone claiming to be a lieutenant with the Sheriff's Office. The suspect told people they had outstanding warrants for skipping jury duty and would need to pay $1,000 to avoid arrest.

An employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch when a customer was trying to fight with others. The bartender and other employees restrained him outside until deputies arrived. He was arrested under suspicion of intoxication and assault on a police officer.

Monday, March 26

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road and arrested the driver for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

A snow blower and chop saw were taken from a job site in the Basin. An investigation was ongoing.

An employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch to report a man who was acting suspiciously. He was later arrested for two outstanding warrants.