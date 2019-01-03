Sheriff’s report: Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill woman

A man from Park City was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch received a report on Dec. 30 from a woman who lives in Promontory that the man, 73, had threatened her life, a Sheriff's Office report states.

The report states the woman was able to call 911 after the two struggled over the phone and she was eventually able to lock herself in a separate room. She told law enforcement that he kept firearms in the house.

Deputies encountered the man, who left the house, on Promontory Ranch Road and performed a high-risk stop. He was arrested under suspicion of making threats of violence, interrupting a communication device and leaving the scene of an accident. He allegedly caused damage to a fence across from the home.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 30, including four separate cases of domestic violence.

Sunday, Dec. 30

A white 2015 Ford F-250 was taken from in front of a home in Francis. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were in a cup holder. An investigation was underway.

A man staying at a hotel in the Snyderville Basin contacted dispatch after discovering $4,000 was missing from his room. No other items were taken from the room. An investigation was underway.

Saturday, Dec. 29

A deputy responded to a report of a man in Kimball Junction asking people for a place to stay because he was homeless. When the man was found, he was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Dispatch received a report about a white Camaro that had driven past an off-duty Wasatch County deputy while speeding. Summit County deputies located the vehicle on S.R. 248 and performed a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and under suspicion of driving on a suspended license.

Dispatch received a report that a man's children were arguing at their home in Kimball Junction. When deputies arrived they learned that the man's adult daughter had assaulted him and his wife. She was arrested under suspicion of two counts of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Numerous items, including tools and jewelry, were stolen from a couple's home in Coalville. Security cameras showed a man entering their home and leaving with their property. Deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle in Coalville and located the suspect. He, along with the driver of the vehicle, were arrested after numerous stolen items were found in the car, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver and passenger were both arrested for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of burglary, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of credit cards.

Deputies responded to a report of a 75-year-old man who had died at his home in South Summit. His death was not considered suspicious.

Friday, Dec. 28

Deputies responded to 15 parking violations and performed nine traffic stops.

Maintenance staff at an apartment complex in Kimball Junction contacted dispatch after a laundry card station was ripped out of the wall at the on-site laundromat. An investigation was underway.

A man contacted dispatch to report that he had been the victim of fraud regarding a rental property in a Basin neighborhood. The victim said he paid $500 for a deposit on a weekly rental, but when he arrived at the unit he found it was occupied by several tenants. There were no suspects in the case.

Employees at a business in the Basin reported that someone had broken into the payment machine for the car wash, causing significant damage. An unknown amount of money was taken from the machine. An investigation was underway.

Two packages were taken from a South Summit man's mailbox between Dec. 22 and Dec. 26.

Thursday, Dec. 27

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

Deputies responded to several low-priority incidents, including performing 15 traffic stops and responding to two non-injury accidents.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

Deputies responded to a family fight at a home in the Basin where a man's brother-in-law refused to leave his house so the man physically escorted him out of the front door. The brother-in-law fell down into a snow bank, but he did not sustain any injuries. He agreed to leave the home with a friend. No citations were issued.

A man who parked his car on a street in a Basin neighborhood returned to find it had sustained damage to the driver-side fender, indicating it had likely been hit by another vehicle.

A South Summit woman woke up to find her 92-year-old mother dead. Her death was not considered suspicious.

Monday, Dec. 24

Deputies responded to 17 parking violations.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in the Basin. The man left prior to the deputy's arrival and the woman had placed a chair behind the door to prevent him from entering the residence. The man then forced the door open, pushing the chair into a nearby cabinet and damaging the cabinet. The man admitted the couple was arguing when he picked up a Christmas tree and threw it on the ground, stomping on some presents in the process. He was arrested under suspicion of criminal mischief and intoxication. Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a South Summit home. However, no arrests were made and the parties were separated.