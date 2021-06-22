Sheriff’s report: Man arrested after calling Sheriff’s Office to say he was stuck at a hotel without a ride

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A 60-year-old California man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant after calling the Summit County Sheriff’s Office requesting a ride, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The man told deputies he was stuck at a Kimball Junction hotel because he did not have a ride, according to the report.

Deputies arrested the man after a records check revealed he had an outstanding warrant for criminal mischief.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, June 14, and Sunday, June 20, including multiple injured recreationists and incidents of domestic violence.

Sunday, June 20

Summit County Search and Rescue crews responded to a report of a hiker in need of medical care. The hiker was found by a friend.

A 45-year-old Park City woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. Deputies determined the woman was the primary aggressor and that the couple’s young boys were present during the incident.

Saturday, June 19

Summit County Search and Rescue crews and other deputies responded to the Uinta Mountains for a report of an overdue party at Three Divide Lakes in the Uinta Mountains. The party was located in good health.

Deputies cited a 26-year-old Park City man for retail theft after he admitted to attempting to leave Walmart with merchandise he did not intend to pay for.

Friday, June 18

A 41-year-old Salt Lake City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and domestic violence after deputies responded to a report that he was driving while intoxicated. A woman called to report her boyfriend was driving while intoxicated while their two children were in the vehicle. Deputies pulled the vehicle over near the Canyons Village base area and indicated the man was obviously impaired and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Deputies also determined a physical altercation had occurred between the man and woman.

A 30-year-old Alpine man was arrested on suspicion of assault after a verbal altercation over a child custody exchange turned physical in Coalville.

A 67-year-old Illinois woman was arrested on suspicion of intoxication after deputies responded to a report of a man chasing a woman down a street near Kimball Junction. Deputies determined the man was her son and was trying to get her back to their house.

Thursday, June 17

Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Salt Lake City woman on suspicion of DUI after responding to a beach at the Echo Reservoir for a report of domestic violence. Deputies saw the car that was described in the call leaving the area and pulled it over. They determined that the driver was impaired.

Deputies responded to a Kimball Junction apartment complex for a report of domestic violence. Deputies indicated the suspect had fled and that the victims, a woman and child, were cleared by medical personnel and transported to a safe place. Deputies indicated the Summit County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Wednesday, June 16

A man reported that the credit card he had given his daughter to use in emergencies had been used fraudulently. The man said that his daughter’s employer had used the card for three weeks in April and that the fraudulent charges included an insurance policy for another person. Deputies indicated they were unable to contact the suspect.

Tuesday, June 15

Deputies participated in a multiagency active shooter training at Park City Hospital.

A Henefer man reported someone had stolen a dirt bike from his garage. Deputies indicated they listed the bike on a national registry of stolen goods and that they did not have a suspect.

Deputies assisted in helping a 52-year-old Park City man who had fallen while riding his mountain bike in the Jeremy Ranch area. The injured man called a friend, who located the man and then called 911. Deputies hiked into the area and found the injured person more than a mile from the trailhead. Deputies indicated the man was transported to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley with injuries to his head, face and ribs.

Monday, June 14

A Coalville man reported one of his truck’s tires was slashed overnight. Deputies indicated they did not have any leads.

Deputies cited a driver after pulling over a vehicle near Bear Hollow. The vehicle did not have insurance, its registration had been revoked and the driver did not have a license. Deputies impounded the vehicle and cited the driver.

A man reported someone had stolen $25 worth of items from his vehicle after he had left it parked in Summit Park with the windows rolled down. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.