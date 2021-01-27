Sheriff’s report: Man arrested after drunkenly picking a fight with a martial arts instructor

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Orem man after he appeared to try to drunkenly pick a fight with a martial arts instructor, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded on Wednesday to the scene in Pinebrook, where witnesses reported that the man was being aggressive with a martial arts instructor and appeared intoxicated, according to the report.

Deputies indicated the man assaulted the instructor and that he had a warrant out for his arrest. Deputies booked the man into the Summit County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 18, and Sunday, Jan. 24, including multiple stolen vehicles and thefts from unlocked vehicles outside a Kimball Junction bar.

Sunday, Jan. 24

Summit County Search and Rescue crews conducted training in the Thousand Peak area.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Summit County Search and Rescue crews conducted training in the Soapstone area.

Deputies cited a 29-year-old California man for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia after deputies stopped to investigate a suspicious vehicle at a Henefer park.

Friday, Jan. 22

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol troopers with multiple slide-offs and motorist assists due to heavy snowfall.

Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to reunite a stolen vehicle with its owner after a towing company called to say it had recovered the stolen vehicle.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Deputies and Utah Highway Patrol troopers shut down Interstate 80 after one semi-trailer caught fire and another rolled over.

Deputies received a report that three people stole multiple items from an Outlets Park City store. Deputies indicated they did not have any suspects.

A woman reported her backpack was stolen from her unlocked vehicle when it was parked outside a Kimball Junction bar the day before.

Deputies responded to a Bear Hollow residence at the request of the North Salt Lake Police Department, which had reported that a vehicle registered to someone at that home had been used in the theft of another vehicle. Deputies indicated the vehicle’s owner did not know her own vehicle had been stolen overnight and used in the other crime. The Bountiful Police Department recovered the woman’s vehicle abandoned later that night, which was towed at the owner’s request. Deputies indicated they did not have any suspects.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Deputies located a man they suspected had stolen $300 from a wallet lost at the Fresh Market in Pinebrook. Deputies cited the man for theft after he admitted to taking the money and recovered $291.

A woman reported her cellphone was stolen from a Canyons Village hotel. A tracking app showed the phone in Jeremy Ranch, but when deputies contacted residents there, they found no evidence that any of them possessed the phone.

Deputies responded to a Kimball Junction bar after an employee said someone had gotten into her vehicle and stolen two bags. The woman said her car was unlocked and that she had heard of two other similar thefts.

Deputies served a temporary civil stalking injunction in Summit Park and notified the person who sought the injunction and the Summit County Victim Advocate.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

A man reported two pieces of jewelry were stolen from his Jeremy Ranch residence around New Year’s Eve and that he suspected housekeepers had taken the items. Deputies indicated they unsuccessfully attempted to contact the housekeepers and that they would forward the case to the Investigations Division to check a database of pawn shops.

Monday, Jan. 18

A man reported a credit card he lost in Kimball Junction had been used multiple times. Deputies indicated they did not have any leads or a suspect and that the man had contacted the credit card company.

A 43-year-old Magna man was arrested on suspicion of charges related to stealing a vehicle, fraudulently using credit cards and possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia. A woman reported she left her keys in her unlocked vehicle overnight in the Bear Hollow neighborhood and that someone had stolen it. Deputies saw a vehicle matching the description on Interstate 80 and arrested the driver. The man had used one of the woman’s credit cards at a fast food restaurant and he was found in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.