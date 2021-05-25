Sheriff’s report: Man arrested after releasing dogs from Henefer garage

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Missouri man after he entered a garage in Henefer and released several dogs from a locked kennel, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The man said he was worried about the health of some of the animals, the report states.

The homeowners arrived home while the man was still in their driveway. Deputies indicated the residents were visibly upset and that the man’s actions caused them to fear for their safety.

Deputies arrested him on suspicion of criminal trespassing and booked him into the Summit County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, May 17, and Sunday, May 23, including a $1,400 fraud and a teenager shoplifting.

Sunday, May 23

Deputies indicated that extra patrols were requested throughout the day near Browning Court, which is near Cutter Lane. Residents reported two dirt bikes speeding on the roadway and riding on the trails in the area that do not allow motorized vehicles.

Saturday, May 22

A 27-year-old West Valley man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies pulled him over for speeding near Wanship. Deputies indicated they smelled alcohol when they contacted the driver and that he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. Deputies booked the driver into the Summit County Jail and impounded the involved vehicle.

A 29-year-old Taylorsville man was cited and released for marijuana possession after deputies stopped the vehicle he was driving near Kimball Junction. Deputies indicated the vehicle had revoked registration, that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license and that they smelled marijuana when approaching the vehicle. Deputies indicated the man did not have a medical cannabis card.

Friday, May 21

A Coalville mother reported her 17-year-old daughter missing after she did not come home. She was picked up by friends and last known to be in Lehi. Deputies indicated they contacted the Lehi Police Department and listed the teen as missing. Deputies indicated the teen later returned and that a crime had not been committed.

Thursday, May 20

Search and Rescue was called out to assist a man whose horse rolled on him near Riley Canyon near Woodland. The response was canceled when medical personnel located and assisted the man.

Deputies responded to a reported fight in Promontory. A 34-year-old Midvale man and a 37-year-old man who did not give deputies his address said they were arguing but did not say what it was about. Deputies indicated multiple people had video footage of the incident and that the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

A woman reported that multiple items were stolen from her Kimball Junction apartment. The building’s manager reported that the woman often accuses maintenance workers of stealing items after they have inspected her unit and levied fines. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Wednesday, May 19

A woman reported she left behind $120 worth of clothing in a Kimball Junction hotel. Deputies reported that hotel staff checked with the cleaning crew and reviewed surveillance footage and did not find the missing clothing.

A 67-year-old Kearns man admitted to stealing railroad ties from the Union Pacific Railroad near Echo Canyon. Deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at a Highland Estates address. Deputies indicated a woman there told them there had been a physical altercation and she had an injured wrist and red marks on her neck and arms. The suspect left before deputies arrived and the woman did not provide the suspect’s name.

Tuesday, May 18

SWAT training was conducted at the Sheriff’s Office.

A fraudster requested a direct deposit change for a local employee, and ended up with the $1,400 check deposited in a bank account that is now closed. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

A man reported someone had cut the lock off his storage unit near U.S. 40 and stolen an air compressor. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Someone removed the license plates of a vehicle parked at a Kimball Junction hotel. Deputies indicated they listed the plates on a national database of stolen goods and that they did not have information about a suspect.

Monday, May 17

A 14-year-old Salt Lake City boy was apprehended and released to parents after being caught on camera stealing from a Silver Springs convenience store. Deputies indicated they referred the case to 3rd District Juvenile Court.

Someone broke into a construction trailer overnight Friday at a work site near U.S. 40 and stole a large number of tools. Deputies indicated they did not have any leads but there was a suspicious phone left at the scene and they would forward the case to the Investigations Division.