Sheriff’s report: Man arrested for DUI after hitting parked car, passing out at Junction fast food restaurant

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Deputies arrested a 59-year-old Park City man on suspicion of DUI on Saturday after he crashed his pickup truck into a parked car at a Kimball Junction fast food restaurant and then passed out, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The report indicates that a restaurant employee called to report that a man in a pickup truck had crashed into a vehicle parked in the parking lot and then lost consciousness. When deputies arrived, the man showed numerous signs of impairment and performed poorly on sobriety tests, according to the report.

Deputies indicated they booked the man into the Summit County Jail.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Feb. 22, and Sunday, Feb. 28, including multiple thefts from vehicles in a communal parking garage near Outlets Park City and a catalytic converter cut from a vehicle parked overnight.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Park City man on suspicion of domestic violence assault after he told them he put his hands around his girlfriend’s neck while they were arguing. The man said he was on top of the woman and squeezed her neck when she started hitting him to get him off of her. Deputies indicated they booked the man into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and then booked the female driver into jail for having an outstanding warrant.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Summit County Search and Rescue conducted training in the Soapstone Pass/Spring Canyon area.

Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Park City woman after she called into dispatch multiple times requesting to turn herself in. They found her acting erratically in the parking lot of a Pinebrook grocery store and found in her possession small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine.

Friday, Feb. 26

Heavy snowfall caused several traffic-related problems.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Deputies followed up on two cases, a recent vehicle burglary and a case from January involving fraudulent unemployment.

A man reported that someone had entered a shared garage at an apartment complex near Outlets Park City and stolen items from his unlocked truck, including ski gear and a key to a different property. Deputies indicated they did not have information about a suspect and that the case would be closed.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

A man reported someone had cut the catalytic converter from his vehicle when it was parked overnight at a church near the Canyons Village base area of Park City Mountain Resort. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

A woman reported her ex-boyfriend knocked on the door of her Kimball Junction apartment when she had a friend over and that the friend’s car had been keyed while parked near her home. Deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for potential charges, including stalking and criminal mischief.

A woman reported that someone had entered a shared garage at an apartment complex near Outlets Park City and stolen a wallet and new power tools from her unlocked vehicle. A stolen debit card was later used for about $1,300 in fraudulent charges. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

SWAT training was conducted at North Summit High School.

Deputies were pursuing several leads associated with a fraudulently prescribed bottle of opiates dropped off at a Kimball Junction hotel. Staff members turned over the bottle of codeine to deputies and explained that the prescription was delivered to the hotel for a man who booked a room but never showed up. The man later canceled the reservation and requested the hotel ship the codeine to an address in Seattle. Deputies indicated the case remained active.

Monday, Feb. 22

A man reported that his vehicle had been rummaged through while it was parked overnight in Silver Creek Village. He reported one of his credit cards had been used fraudulently in the West Valley area. Deputies referred the man to report the fraud to the credit card company and indicated that they didn’t have a suspect.

Deputies recovered an SUV that had been stolen from Park City and left abandoned in a Jeremy Ranch church parking lot. Deputies indicated Park City Police Officers would attempt to reunite the owner with their vehicle.