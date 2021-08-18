Sheriff’s report: Man arrested for lewdness outside Kimball Junction fitness facility

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 33-year-old Nephi man on suspicion of lewdness after receiving a report of a man exposing himself in the parking lot of a Kimball Junction fitness center, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies indicated they had seen video evidence of the man exposing himself in the parking lot as well as masturbating while standing outside his vehicle.

When deputies arrived, the man was driving away from the scene, according to the report. Deputies stopped his vehicle and arrested him on suspicion of lewdness as well as traffic-related offenses and outstanding warrants.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 15, including $20,000 worth of goods stolen from a storage facility and many calls relating to the Parleys Canyon Fire.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Multiple deputies and Utah Highway Patrol troopers worked fire evacuation control points in Summit Park and Pinebrook.

Deputies received a report of thieves stealing from a vehicle parked in Jeremy Ranch. The vehicle’s owners were sleeping in the vehicle at the time and confronted the suspects, two men wearing hoodies. Deputies indicated a wallet was stolen and credit cards it contained were used in Salt Lake County. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Investigations Division.

Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Kamas man on suspicion of DUI after observing a vehicle driving the wrong way on S.R. 248 near Kamas. Deputies indicated the driver appeared impaired and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Deputies responded to a hotel in the Snyderville Basin for a report of a theft from a vehicle. The victim reported a padlock was cut from a rented trailer and $11,000 worth of goods were stolen. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Deputies worked special event shifts and a mounted posse shift at the Summit County Fair.

Search and Rescue crews responded to help with evacuations of Summit Park, Timberline, and Pinebrook.

Search and Rescue crews responded to help recover a dead body that was located near the Mirror Lake Highway.

A woman reported she found a large amount of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine at her ex-husband’s Coalville home. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Investigations Division.

Deputies responded to the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest near Whitney Reservoir for a report of a man found dead in his camper. Deputies indicated family members found the man and that he was known to have several medical issues. Deputies indicated the death was not considered suspicious and that the man’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies indicated a woman flagged down a vehicle passing on the Mirror Lake Highway and said she had found a dead body. Search and Rescue crews and members of the Investigations Division recovered the body of the 34-year-old Salt Lake City man, who apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Deputies indicated the case remained active.

Deputies arrested a 64-year-old Salt Lake City man after stopping the vehicle he was driving on S.R. 224 near the Canyons Village base area and discovering he was in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Several people in Jeremy Ranch reported a suspicious couple trying to wash windows. Deputies arrested the man for having outstanding warrants and released the woman, who was found to have outstanding warrants out of the jurisdictions of Summit or Wasatch counties.

A man reported he found a handgun in the middle of the Mirror Lake Highway and that he wanted to turn it in. Deputies took possession of the gun.

Friday, Aug. 13

Deputies worked special event shifts and a mounted posse shift at the Summit County Fair.

Search and Rescue crews were paged out for a disgruntled juvenile male that walked away from a father/son campout near Wall Lake. The boy was soon located by fellow campers and the Search-and-Rescue response was canceled prior to responding.

Search and Rescue crews were paged out to help an adolescent male that was having breathing problems and did not have his inhaler near Humpy Peak. The male was located and taken to the hospital by his mother.

A Search and Rescue lieutenant found two people in good condition who were reported to be overdue in returning to the Kings Peak trailhead area.

Deputies indicated they would refer a past domestic violence incident to the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

Thursday, Aug. 12

Deputies responded to a report of a 3- to 4-year-old girl who had been left alone in a vehicle parked at a Kimball Junction big box store. Deputies indicated the child did not appear to be in distress. Deputies cited the girl’s father, a 32-year-old West Valley City man.

A Coalville-area man reported that a distant friend stole his chainsaw. Deputies indicated they unsuccessfully attempted to contact the suspect, a 37-year-old Coalville man. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Deputies provided security at a Summit County Council meeting at the Sheldon Richins building.

Search and Rescue crews were paged out on a medical call at the Highline Trail for a report of a hiker who had become weak and dizzy and could not hike out. The crew indicated the hiker was about 5 miles from the trailhead and was located by a U.S. Forest Service officer.

Deputies responded to the Bear Hollow area for a report of an incident of domestic violence. The man and woman who were fighting agreed that the fight had not turned physical but both said they felt threatened. Deputies indicated they told the man he had to leave the residence and could not return, and that they would refer the case to the County Attorney’s Office.

A woman reported some of her jewelry and her children’s clothing had been stolen from her Kilby Road home while she was away for a month. Deputies indicated the woman suspected her ex-husband and that they would follow up.

A Marion man called 911 to report his wife was beating him and had thrown a glass at him. Deputies indicated the man had several cuts from falling on broken glass. Deputies arrested the 55-year-old woman on suspicion of domestic violence assault.

Deputies responded to a Summit Park home for a report of a dead 70-year-old woman.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

An East Side storage facility reported $20,000 worth of valuables had been taken from several different storage units on the property. Deputies indicated the property manager would collect receipts of the missing items and surveillance footage. Deputies indicated the case remained active and that they would follow up.

Deputies indicated they would cite two men for trespassing after they were seen breaking into a car at a towing company to retrieve a cellphone they left in the vehicle. Deputies indicated the men had asked to access the vehicle but had been denied, and that they broke into the vehicle after most employees had left the towing company for the day.

Monday, Aug. 9

Search and Rescue crews were notified for a lost hiker on Rob’s Trail. A law enforcement helicopter was in the area and was able to locate the hiker and give her verbal directions back to safety.

A 30-year-old Arizona man was taken into custody after being found at a Jeremy Ranch convenience store too intoxicated to take care of himself.

Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Stansbury Park man after approaching a vehicle that appeared empty at a Kimball Junction gas station. The man was passed out in the driver seat and another man was passed out in the passenger seat while the vehicle was parked in front of a gas pump with its doors open. Deputies indicated the passenger walked into the store and then fled the scene. They arrested the driver after finding heroin and methamphetamine in the vehicle, as well as drug paraphernalia.

An 18-year-old Park City man was injured after colliding with a vehicle in a parking lot. The man was riding an electric skateboard and was in the blind spot of an SUV that was driving through the lot. Deputies indicated the injuries did not appear serious but that he was taken to a hospital via ambulance.