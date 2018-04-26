Sheriff’s Report: Man arrested for shoplifting with his 8-year-old daughter

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, April 16, and Sunday, April 22, including a retail theft where the perpetrator involved his 8-year-old daughter.

Sunday, April 22

No significant incidents were reported.

Saturday, April 21

An employee of a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after noticing two men in the store who were previously observed shoplifting. But, no charges were ever filed in those incidents. When deputies arrived at the business, one of the men admitted taking several items without paying for them and giving them to his 8-year-old daughter to hold. He was arrested under suspicion of retail theft. The other man was arrested under suspicion of removing prescription labels after deputies found a backpack containing several pill bottles. The child was placed under Division of Child and Family Service's custody.

Friday, April 20

Recommended Stories For You

A South Summit man contacted dispatch after noticing transactions on his credit history that he did not authorize.

Dispatch received a report of a potentially intoxicated driver on a road in the Basin. Deputies located the vehicle as the driver was exiting it at his home. He was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch about a man who has visited the store several times and is often seen standing near the dumpsters around closing time. Deputies were unable to reach the suspect by phone.

Thursday, April 19

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, April 18

While deputies were responding to a domestic violence incident in North Summit, they discovered a person who was driving a vehicle on a suspended license. When he was placed under arrest, deputies found several bags containing a drug presumed to be cocaine in his pockets. Witnesses also told deputies about more drugs that were dropped on the side of the road. Nearly 54 grams of the drug were seized. The man was arrested under suspicion of driving on suspension, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.

A woman contacted dispatch after she received a fraudulent charge on her account from a business in the Kimball Junction area. When deputies viewed video surveillance from the store, a man and woman were seen making several charges. An investigation was underway.

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a North Summit home. After interviewing the man and woman, deputies were unable to determine who the primary aggressor was so both were arrested under suspicion of domestic violence assault.

Tuesday, April 17

A $40 set of two-way radios, a pair of sunglasses and keys to a storage unit were taken from an unlocked vehicle while it was parked in a Basin neighborhood.

A woman went to the Sheriff's Office and filed a report alleging she was assaulted by her boyfriend at their apartment. Deputies located the suspect at his work and arrested him under suspicion of assault after he refused to provide a statement.

Monday, April 16

No significant incidents were reported.