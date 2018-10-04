Sheriff’s report: Man arrested for stealing from Kimball Junction liquor store

A man accused of stealing alcohol from the state liquor store in Kimball Junction on several occasions was arrested over the weekend, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Employees contacted dispatch on Sept. 26 after noticing the man, who was a suspect in recent thefts, was in the store. He allegedly stole six bottles of champagne, four bottles of wine and a beer last month.

The 57-year-old man from Holladay was arrested under suspicion of seven counts of retail theft.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 30, including a suspected drunk driver swerving into oncoming traffic on S.R. 32.

Sunday, Sept. 30

A man contacted dispatch alleging that his friend had assaulted him while he was at his apartment in Kimball Junction. The victim suffered a broken nose and several bruises. Deputies left a message with the suspect.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a home in Kamas where a man had poured gasoline into the air vents of the house and wouldn't let his family leave. He admitted to deputies he had used methamphetamine and was arrested under suspicion of criminal mischief, unlawful detention and intoxication. Emergency personnel responded and determined the gas posed no immediate threat to those in the house.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at an apartment complex in Kimball Junction. The suspect left before deputies arrived and has not been reached. The case will be forwarded to the county attorney's office to screen for charges.

A woman contacted dispatch after her husband allegedly bit her on the arm while the couple was driving home to Coalville. Deputies have been unable to reach him for questioning.

Employees of a hotel in the Basin contacted dispatch after finding a man sleeping in a room that was being renovated. The man said he was staying with a friend at the hotel, but was too intoxicated to find the room. He was told not to return to the property.

A man allegedly punched another man in Coalville after he made a comment toward him. The victim sustained bruises and a bloody nose. The suspect was arrested under suspicion of simple assault.

Friday, Sept. 28

A woman contacted dispatch after her debit card was used at several stores in the Tanger Outlets. An investigation was underway.

Thursday, Sept. 27

A laptop and bag were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked overnight on a road in the Basin.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

No significant incidents were reported.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Dispatch received a report that a 2002 Dodge truck was swerving into oncoming traffic on S.R. 32. When deputies stopped the vehicle, they saw an open container of alcohol in the center console. The driver failed field sobriety tests and was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with an open container.

Monday, Sept. 24

A purse was stolen from a car parked in Kimball Junction. Two of the credit cards in the purse were used in the Salt Lake Valley. An investigation was underway.