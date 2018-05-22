Sheriff’s report: Man arrested for stripping on Newpark Boulevard

A 34-year-old man from Salt Lake City was arrested on Saturday after stripping naked in the middle of Newpark Boulevard, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area after dispatch received several reports about a naked man in the Kimball Junction area, a report from the Sheriff's Office states. The man was spotted in the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter before he ran onto Highland Drive, where he was intercepted by deputies.

Law enforcement recognized the man and immediately contacted medical personnel to evaluate him. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs, the report states. The man was transported to a hospital for a medical evaluation and released into custody of the Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested under suspicion of lewdness, intoxication, trespassing and disorderly conduct. His property was later found at the Kimball Junction Transit Center.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, May 14, and Sunday, May 20, including a report that a man had attempted to solicit a woman at a bar in the Kimball Junction area.

Sunday, May 20

Recommended Stories For You

A pop-up camper was stolen from a home in the Snyderville Basin. The camper is a white 2017 Rockwood Freedom pop-up trailer.

A bike was stolen from a trailer while it was parked on a road in Kimball Junction.

Saturday, May 19

A woman contacted dispatch to report a man for harassing her at a bar in the Kimball Junction area. She told deputies the man offered her a day pass for a local recreation activity in return for sexual favors. The man was arrested for sexual solicitation, failure to disclose identity and intoxication.

Dispatch received a report that a woman damaged another woman's vehicle. The suspect admitted to damaging the vehicle and was cited for criminal mischief.

Friday, May 18

A vehicle was stopped on S.R. 224 for a registration violation, and the passenger was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Thursday, May 17

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, May 16

No significant incidents were reported.

Tuesday, May 15

No significant incidents were reported.

Monday, May 14

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at an apartment in the Kimball Junction area. The man was arrested under suspicion of domestic violence, criminal mischief and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Deputies responded to a report that a man who had previously stolen from a business in the Kimball Junction area had returned. The suspect admitted to deputies that he had taken a vacuum cleaner from the store without paying for it and attempted to return it. He was arrested under suspicion of retail theft.