Sheriff’s report: Man arrested for threatening people at Kimball Junction transit center

A man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly threatening people at the Kimball Junction transit center with a knife, according to the Summit County Sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a report on Saturday that a man was threatening people, a Sheriff's Office report states. Deputies determined after speaking with a witness that the suspect had approached another man for no reason, brandishing a butterfly knife during the confrontation, the report states.

While searching the man's belongings, deputies found a credit card belonging to someone else, the report states. The man was arrested under suspicion of brandishing a weapon in a fight, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and unlawful possession of a financial transaction card.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to other several calls between Monday, April 8, and Sunday, April 14, including a report that 11 storage units were burglarized.

Sunday, April 14

A woman tried to purchase a dog from a website, sending two money orders totaling $1,261 as payment for the dog. She later discovered the website was fake. An investigation was underway.

A man attempted to use a fraudulent check with a fake driver's license at a store in Kimball Junction. The man fled the scene and has not been located.

Saturday, April 13

A backpack was taken from a women's locker room at a recreation facility in South Summit. A small amount of cash, clothing and keys were among the items stolen.

Friday, April 12

Deputies responded to a report of a family fight at an apartment complex in Kimball Junction. The man and woman disagreed about who had started the altercation. The man agreed to leave the house for the night. No arrests were made.

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to an area known as Manorlands to help with a group of snowmobilers who had gotten stuck. No injuries were reported.

Thursday, April 11

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on a road in eastern Summit County. The driver was discovered to be on parole. Deputies noticed two guns and bullet casings in the vehicle while trying to remove the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and released to Adult Probation and Parole.

A South Summit woman contacted dispatch to report that her adult daughter was allegedly intoxicated and acting disorderly in their home, throwing items and pinning her against the wall. Deputies learned the woman was trying to prevent her daughter from leaving and had locked her keys in a safe. The suspect was arrested under suspicion of assault, criminal mischief and intoxication.

Two men entered 11 separate storage units at a facility near U.S. 40, cutting the pad locks to some of the units to gain access. Surveillance footage showed them stealing a flat screen TV. Investigators believe the men jumped the fence surrounding the facility to access the units. It is unclear what other items were stolen. An investigation was underway.

Wednesday, April 10

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to a report of an overdue party in the Uinta-Cache-Wasatch National Forest. The party was located in good condition.

Tuesday, April 9

Deputies performed 35 traffic stops and responded to one vehicle slide off. No other significant incidents were reported.

Monday, April 8

A Basin woman was contacted by someone via email and telephone about a charge on her computer. She gave the caller remote access to her computer and was told to mail $38,500 in cash to an address in New York. Her bank told her it was a scam. An investigation was underway.