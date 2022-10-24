Sheriff’s Report: Man found with mushrooms, MDMA in Bear Hollow

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited a 45-year-old Bluffdale man for drugs on Saturday following a traffic stop in Bear Hollow.

The vehicle was stopped for failing to display a license plate, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man presented a driver’s license that was denied and did not have the proper registration paperwork.

Deputies deployed Spike, a K9 officer, while waiting for a licensed driver to respond. The dog showed a positive alert to the presence of narcotics and the man informed deputies there were “mushrooms” present, according to the report.

A search of the vehicle revealed a bag of what appeared to be illegal mushrooms. The Bluffdale man was issued a citation for the driver license and vehicle violations. He was then released from the scene.

Deputies later learned small, pink pills that were found inside the bag of mushrooms tested positive for MDMA. The mushrooms will be sent to a lab for testing. The Summit County Attorney’s Office will screen for charges.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 23, including reports of accidents, theft and fraud.

Sunday, Oct. 23

A driver attempting to navigate a turn in Promontory lost control of his vehicle due to the icy road conditions. The vehicle struck an electrical box and guardrail. All patients refused medical transport. The vehicle was towed. Rocky Mountain Power arrived at the scene to evaluate the electrical box.

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in Summit Park. An unknown suspect stole two helmets and a wallet with credit cards. The suspect unsuccessfully used one of the credit cards at a gas station before the cards were deactivated. Deputies have no suspect information.

An unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle in Kimball Junction. Several high-value items including a rangefinder, speaker box, flashlight and other miscellaneous items were taken. The victim provided serial numbers for several items, which were added to the case file. There is no suspect information.

Deputies were dispatched to a death in Pinebrook. A 66-year-old man was found deceased by his wife. The man had recently been seen by his primary care physician for multiple health issues. The death was ruled as attended and the case was closed.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Deputies were dispatched to Coalville for a protective order violation. Video evidence confirmed the 28-year-old woman violated the order. Deputies also suspected she operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. She was given a field sobriety test, which she performed poorly on. The woman was subsequently arrested.

Friday, Oct. 21.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle with no insurance and an expired registration traveling westbound on Interstate 80. A white, crystal-like substance was discovered during a search of the vehicle. Deputies recovered user amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia. The driver and passenger, a 55-year-old man and 44-year-old woman from Sandy, were arrested on multiple drug offenses. Two dogs inside the vehicle were transported to the Summit County Animal Shelter.

A Tesla and a bicyclist collided in the Canyons Village traffic circle. The cyclist sustained minor injuries, signed a medical release and was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Deputies responded to an ATV accident in Henefer involving five children and one adult. A child sustained minor injuries and was taken to a medical clinic by his parents. The others involved in the crash were cleared by medical personnel. They remained at the field where they were camping with family members.

Thursday, Oct. 20

A Jeremy Ranch woman said she received an email from a credit card company informing her an account was opened in her name. She contacted the company to close the account. Deputies have no suspect information.

A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence in the Snyderville Basin.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle collision in Kimball Junction. No injuries were sustained.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Deputies received a call about fraud in Glenwild. A man said he had his attorney file a W2 tax form and was notified by the IRS that his account had been frozen because the organization already received the form under his name. The man said he filed a report with the IRS. He was informed the fraudulent W2 form was sent from another address in Summit County. Deputies planned to forward the case to investigators for follow-up.

A vehicle was stopped in Oakley for equipment violations. The registered owner, who was identified as the person driving the car, also had active warrants. The 31-year-old man was arrested without incident.

A Silver Summit man reported his deceased son’s vehicle was missing. The father is the registered owner of the vehicle and advised deputies he wants it listed as stolen. It is unknown if the vehicle was actually stolen from the residence. Deputies have no leads.

Deputies received a call for a theft that occurred on Sept. 26 in the Snyderville Basin. A man said he mailed he and his wife’s passports through FedEx to Washington, D.C. The package arrived, but neither passport was inside.

Monday, Oct. 17

A vehicle traveling with a broken passenger-side tail light was stopped on U.S. 40. The driver, a 27-year-old West Jordan man, was discovered to have an active warrant. Deputies learned he had a suspended driver’s license and an active protective order, too. They also discovered the driver had been communicating with an individual listed as a protected person on the order via cellphone during the stop. He was arrested.

Deputies stopped a vehicle in Kamas and noticed the smell of marijuana. They conducted a search of the vehicle and located small amounts of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. Both individuals inside the vehicle were juveniles. Deputies contacted their parents and the two juveniles were released.