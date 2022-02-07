Sheriff’s report: Man killed in train-vehicle collision near Wyoming border

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fatal accident on Saturday night after receiving a call from Union Pacific that a train had struck a vehicle.

The vehicle was struck by an eastbound freight train around 11:34 p.m. near the Utah side of the Utah/Wyoming border, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies determined that the sole occupant of the vehicle, a 47-year-old man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was deceased.

Deputies believe that alcohol was a factor in the accident, and the major accident team was still investigating the crash as of Saturday night.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 31, and Sunday, Feb. 6, including fraud, burglary and domestic violence reports.

Sunday, Feb. 6

A 47-year-old Park City woman reported that her friend’s Instagram account was hacked and she was contacted about investment opportunities. The woman believed it was her friend and invested $10,000, but later realized she had been scammed. Deputies provided the woman an incident case number and the incident was forwarded to investigations.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Deputies responded to an altercation between staff and protestors in Kamas. A group was protesting the use of horses in a skijoring event. Deputies completed an investigation and forwarded the case to the County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Deputies were dispatched to Coalville for a burglary. The victim reported cash and medication was stolen from her residence. Deputies reviewed footage from cameras set up on the property, which captured a 58-year-old Coalville woman entering the victim’s house and going through her dresser where the money was kept. Deputies made contact with the suspect who admitted during an interview that she entered the residence to steal cash and medication. She was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies responded to Silver Creek following reports of two snowmobiles and an enclosed trailer being stolen. The owner was contacted and informed deputies the vehicles were there on Jan. 30. Wasatch County deputies called the victim and advised him they were in possession of the snowmobiles, which people were attempting to purchase. The victim advised the deputies that the vehicles were stolen. Wasatch County deputies were familiar with the suspect, a 39-year-old Heber City man, and located the trailer at his residence. He was subsequently booked into the Summit County Jail.

Deputies took a reckless driving complaint in Kimball Junction. Statements were received from both the complainant and the suspect. Deputies received photos of the suspect vehicle driving recklessly. The case will be reviewed by the county attorney.

Friday, Feb. 4

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Kimball Junction. The victim reported that her ex-boyfriend, a 28-year-old Heber City man, kicked in the door of her apartment and stole her dog. The man and the dog were located shortly afterwards when deputies pulled over his vehicle. The suspect has previously trespassed on the property and has been arrested in the past for domestic violence offenses. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.

A 25-year-old Salt Lake City man was found sleeping in his vehicle on the side of the road on Silver Summit Parkway. Deputies observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and searched the vehicle. They located a small amount of marijuana, which they seized and booked for destruction, and released the man.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Deputies stopped a vehicle for not having insurance on Silver Springs Road. During the traffic stop, the passenger was identified as a 31-year-old West Valley City woman with active warrants for drug-related crimes. A search of the vehicle revealed an ID card that did not belong to the woman and small amounts of methamphetamines and heroin laced with fentanyl. The woman was taken into custody.

A 54-year-old Coalville man was arrested for violating a protective order. Deputies located him at the victim’s home address and transported the man to the Summit County Jail.

Deputies responded to a fraud report over the phone. The victim reported that fraudulent charges occured in October 2021 and her bank initially reimbursed the charges. The bank later reversed the refund and told the victim that she needed to file a police report.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Deputies responded to a burglary report in Oakley. An unknown suspect cut the latch bolt of a storage unit sometime between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, and stole two 5-gallon buckets of copper scrap as well as a new refrigerant pump still in the box. There is no video evidence or suspect description.

Deputies were dispatched to Francis for a domestic incident and made contact with a woman who said she was choked and assaulted by her husband, a 35-year-old Francis man. She told deputies that her husband grabbed her phone and threw it to the ground. The couple’s 3- month-old infant was present during the incident. The man was transported to the Summit County Jail.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident that occured hours earlier in Silver Creek. The victim stated that several items were broken at the residence during an argument and that a physical assault occurred. Deputies did not observe broken items at the residence and did not observe physical markings on the victim. The suspect denied the altercation. The case was screened by the County Attorney’s Office.

A vehicle was stopped in Kimball Junction for an equipment violation. Deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the car revealed user amounts of marijuana and paraphernalia. The items were collected and booked into evidence. The driver, a 23-year-old Park City man, was issued a citation and released.

Deputies were dispatched to the Park City Outlets on a theft report. Store employees reported that a man and woman entered the store just before closing and stole merchandise. Deputies recovered an article of clothing they believe belonged to the man, which led them to another store in the vicinity. Employees at the second store told deputies that a couple matching the same description had recently left with stolen merchandise, and provided deputies with surveillance photos of the suspects. Initial reports estimate the value of the stolen merchandise exceeds $3,400.

Monday, Jan. 31

Summit County Search and Rescue assisted with transporting investigators to a crime scene in Echo Canyon.