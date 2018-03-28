Sheriff’s Report: Man leads deputies on foot chase after stealing items from Walmart

A man was arrested over the weekend after stealing items from Walmart and leading deputies on a foot chase, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The man, 34, of Midway, was arrested under suspicion of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, theft as a third-degree felony, possession of a drug presumed to be heroin and possession of a drug presumed to be methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and six outstanding warrants. A female accomplice, 26, of Highland, was also arrested under suspicion of theft as a third-degree felony, possession of paraphernalia and five outstanding warrants.

Dispatch received a report on Saturday of two individuals attempting to take items from the store without paying for them, according to a report. A deputy apprehended the woman near the rear bathrooms and found her in possession of several of the stolen items, the report states.

The man fled the store on foot, leading deputies on a pursuit throughout the parking lot, the report states. He was apprehended in a parking lot near another store. They were both booked in the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Approximately $2,700 worth of merchandise was recovered. An investigation is underway.

According to the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, March 19, and Sunday, March 25, including two separate retail thefts.

Sunday, March 25

Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 32 and arrested the driver for an outstanding warrant. He was also arrested under suspicion of possession of marijuana.

An ID and several credit cards were taken from a vehicle while it was parked on a road in the Snyderville Basin. One of the cards was used at a business in the Kimball Junction area. An investigation was underway.

Saturday, March 24

Dispatch received a report of a fight involving two men. The incident reportedly stemmed from one of the men consuming beer that had been hidden in the garage. A 33-year-old Park City man was arrested under suspicion of intoxication.

When a 32-year-old man attempted to take $57 worth of merchandise from a store in the Kimball Junction area, employees detained the suspect and contacted dispatch. The suspect was cited for retail theft and released.

Someone broke the glass next to the front door of a South Summit home in a possible attempt to enter the residence.

Three men took shoes and clothing from a store in the Kimball Junction area and ran from the store without paying for them. An investigation was underway.

A woman's iPhone was taken while she was at a business in the Kimball Junction area.

Friday, March 23

No significant incidents were reported.

Thursday, March 22

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, March 21

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in the Basin. The suspect had already left the area prior to deputies' arrival. Deputies attempted to locate the suspect and left a message on his phone. The case will be sent to the county attorney's office.

A manager of a business in the Basin contacted the Sheriff's Office after repeatedly observing a cashier give unauthorized discounts to a man. The case will be screened by the county attorney's office for possible charges.

Tuesday, March 20

A bike was taken from the garage of a home in the Basin. The victim also reported that paperwork was taken from his wife's vehicle. An investigation was underway.

Monday, March 19

Deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on a South Summit road and detected the smell of marijuana. The driver was arrested under suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The passenger was arrested under suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol.

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 for no insurance. The driver and passenger were arrested for outstanding warrants. The driver was also arrested under suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.

Someone forced their way into a South Summit home under construction. Three paint sprayer pumps were taken from inside the home. An investigation was underway.

Several items, including tools, were taken from two private utility trailers while they were parked on a road in the Basin. Items were also taken from two nearby unlocked vehicles.