Sheriff’s Report: Man leads deputies on foot pursuit in Kimball Junction

When deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office arrested two men in the Kimball Junction area last week, one of the men led deputies on a short pursuit before he was taken into custody.

Dispatch received a report that the two men were acting suspiciously in front of Walmart, according to the Sheriff's Office. One of the men went into the store while the other waited in a vehicle in the parking lot.

When deputies arrived and attempted to question the driver, he sped away and initiated a short pursuit, but his vehicle became stuck in the mud near the Kimball Junction Transit Center so he fled on foot.

He was eventually captured and arrested under suspicion of evading, failure to stop, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of financial cards, theft by receiving stolen property, driving on a suspended license, outstanding warrants and multiple traffic violations.

Deputies went back to Walmart and arrested the other man under suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle burglary, theft, possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of financial cards, theft by receiving stolen property and outstanding warrants.

According to the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, April 9, and Sunday, April 15, including three vehicle burglaries.

Sunday, April 15

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in the Basin after the woman called dispatch and then hung up. The man was arrested under suspicion of criminal mischief domestic violence.

Saturday, April 14

No significant incidents were reported.

Friday, April 13

Dispatch received a disturbing the peace report from a member of a hotel in the Kimball Junction area. Three people were arrested under suspicion of purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to a theft report at a business in the Kimball Junction area, but the suspect had already left. She was arrested three days later for an outstanding warrant and under suspicion of retail theft, obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, April 12

Dispatch received a report of a man who was possibly intoxicated and acting disorderly. He was arrested under suspicion of intoxication and interfering with an arresting officer when he resisted arrest.

Wednesday, April 11

When deputies made contact with a man and woman standing outside of a gas station in the Basin, they discovered that both of them had outstanding warrants. The man was also arrested under suspicion of providing false personal information to a peace officer, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, April 10

No significant incidents were reported.

Monday, April 9

When a man was arrested, a stolen wallet was recovered and returned to the owner. The suspect was charged with theft.

Someone broke the lock on a trailer while it was parked in the Basin and stole 33 tools worth approximately $7,000. An investigation was underway.

Three pairs of sunglasses and about $50 were taken from an unlocked vehicle in the Basin

A lawnmower and other landscaping tools were taken from a store unit in the Basin.