Sheriff’s report: Man refuses to exit Uber after lewd act

A driver for the ridesharing company Uber contacted the Summit County Sheriff's Office over the weekend after a passenger allegedly masturbated in her vehicle and then refused to immediately exit.

The woman contacted the Sheriff's Office at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, a Sheriff's Office report states. She picked up the man, 43 years old from St. Charles, Missouri, in Salt Lake City and dropped him off at a hotel in the Snyderville Basin.

The suspect had checked out of the hotel and left on a shuttle to the airport prior to deputies arriving, the report states. When he was contacted by deputies, he denied the accusations.

The case will be forwarded to the county attorney's office for screening.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 16, including two separate reports of stolen vehicles and two separate reports of stolen packages.

Sunday, Dec. 16

A vehicle was reported stolen while it was parked in a woman's driveway in Kimball Junction. The vehicle was unlocked at the time and a spare key was left in the glove box. An investigation was underway.

Saturday, Dec. 15

Deputies performed eight traffic stops and responded to six parking problems.

Friday, Dec. 14

Deputies received a report about a man banging on the doors of a business in the Kimball Junction area after it had already closed because he said he left his cellphone there. The employees told deputies they thought he was going to break the glass on the door. He was arrested under suspicion of intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 for unsafe lane travel. The driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and for unsafe lane travel. A passenger, who initially provide false information, was arrested for $15,000 in outstanding warrants and under suspicion of providing false information to a police officer.

Thursday, Dec. 13

A man contacted dispatch after his neighbor took his truck without his permission. The suspect was later located in Coalville sitting in the passenger seat of the parked vehicle. He was arrested under suspicion of theft of a vehicle, intoxication, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia inside a correction facility, and possession of items that are prohibited inside a correctional facility.

A Summit Park resident contacted dispatch after a desk that was delivered to his house was taken. His landlord and the delivery company verified the package was delivered, but when the man returned home it was missing.

Wednesday, Dec. 12

Deputies observed a vehicle with its hatch open in Kimball Junction, and when they contacted the owner she noticed several purchases from a nearby store had been stolen. The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the thefts.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

A horse was reported stolen from a pasture in Coalville. An investigation was underway.

Dispatch received a report of a single-vehicle accident near Echo Dam Road, where the vehicle left the roadway and hit some boulders.

Dispatch received a report from employees at a business in the Tanger Outlets after two men entered the store and grabbed a large amount of clothing before leaving the store without paying. An investigation was underway.

A woman reported her vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of her residence in Kimball Junction.

A tile saw and saw stand were stolen from a construction site in the Basin. An investigation was underway.

A bracelet worth more than $5,300 that was taken more than two months ago was reported stolen.

Monday, Dec. 10

Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident in Kimball Junction where the vehicle left the roadway and crashed through the fencing adjacent to the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter. Deputies found the vehicle abandoned. But, family and friends of the driver later contacted dispatch to let them know she had posted to Facebook about crashing her vehicle. An investigation was underway.

A man contacted dispatch after three of his truck tires were slashed while the vehicle was parked in his driveway along Weber Canyon Road. The damage was estimated to be approximately $800.