Sheriff’s report: Man seen kicking, throwing Park City political lawn signs

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Vandalized political signs in the Park Meadows neighborhood resulted in a criminal complaint to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in which deputies were told a man kicked and threw the signs in an apparent attempt to destroy them, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Information was not immediately available about which candidates the signs supported, though the report indicates the signs were for candidates in Park City’s mayoral and city council races.

The person who called authorities witnessed a 62-year-old man attacking the signs and took pictures of the signs and the man after the incident.

The caller confronted the man, who told them he would go back and fix the signs, according to the report, but the man never did.

When contacted by deputies, the suspect said he was riding his bike in the area but that he did not destroy the signs.

Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

Deputies indicated the Park City Police Department asked the Sheriff’s Office to take the case to avoid the appearance of a potential conflict of interest.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, July 12, and Sunday, July 18, including an ex-wife stealing plants from a man’s yard and multiple incidents of domestic violence.

Sunday, July 18

Deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with several accidents that caused injuries.

Deputies indicated construction work at the Interstate 80-U.S. 40 junction caused significant backup on westbound I-80.

Deputies cited a driver for driving with a denied license and for driving a vehicle with no insurance and revoked registration. Deputies impounded the vehicle and drove the man to a nearby service station to wait for a ride.

Saturday, July 17

Mounted patrol and search and rescue crews were activated for an injured hiker near the Christmas Meadows campground.

Deputies provided a motorcycle escort for Kamas Valley Fiesta Days.

A 47-year-old Heber man was arrested in Wasatch County and booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence after an incident at a residence on Hoytsville Road. The man’s ex-wife said the man appeared intoxicated when he showed up at the house and yelled at her about talking to another man. She locked herself and a child in a bathroom. The man kicked in the door, which hit one child. Deputies indicated the woman had a protective order against the man.

Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Salt Lake City woman on suspicion of domestic violence assault after responding to a hotel near the Canyons Village base area. Deputies indicated the woman and her boyfriend argued and the fight quickly turned physical. The man put his arms up in defense and tried to push the woman away. Deputies indicated he had long scratches on his arms, chest, neck and hands.

Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Park City woman for multiple DUI-related offenses after pulling her over for speeding near Kilby Road. Deputies found that the woman had an out-of-county warrant for DUI and that she was forbidden from driving without an interlock device, which she had not installed. Her license had also been sanctioned and she was not legally allowed to drive.

Friday, July 16

Search and rescue crews were paged out for a report of a hiker in distress. A medical helicopter transported the hiker to the hospital.

Search and rescue crews received a report of a Boy Scout group that was late in returning. A deputy hiked to the location to see if they had returned.

A missing Boy Scout was found in good health shortly after he was reported missing.

Deputies arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of domestic violence after an incident between him and his mother at a residence in the Trailside neighborhood. Deputies indicated the man yelled at his mother and tore pages out of a library book he grabbed from her.

Deputies cited a 29-year-old Heber man for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after pulling him over for texting while driving in Kimball Junction. Deputies smelled marijuana while conducting the traffic stop and found the drug while searching the vehicle. They also issued a warning for texting while driving.

Deputies responded to North Summit High School for a report of a suspicious person following students in his car while they ran around the school grounds. Deputies were told the 32-year-old Coalville man flipped off school staff when they asked him to leave. Deputies told the man he must leave school grounds and could not come back.

Two men reported several items had been stolen from a storage unit in Wanship. Deputies indicated the case remained active and that they would follow up.

Thursday, July 15

Deputies indicated a brother and his sister-in-law got into a physical fight over money at an apartment complex near Kimball Junction. Deputies indicated the man left before they arrived and that they would forward the case to the County Attorney’s Office.

Employees at a Rasmussen Road car dealership reported that someone threw a rock through the windshield of a customer’s vehicle parked there overnight. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Wednesday, July 14

A 26-year-old Murray man and a 23-year-old Peoa woman were injured in a one-vehicle motorcycle accident on Browns Canyon Road after the driver swerved to hit a deer and lost control of the vehicle. Deputies indicated the driver and passenger were treated and released at the scene.

Tuesday, July 13

A 49-year-old Marion man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault after an incident between him and his wife that happened in front of their child. The man broke a bowl during an argument. He also loaded belongings into the bed of his pickup truck to take to the dumpster down the road. The child was in the passenger seat. The woman was in the bed of the pickup truck trying to get her belongings while the man was driving the truck. When the man noticed her, he accelerated the truck, almost causing her to fall.

A woman reported her 79-year-old husband had gone missing from the Canyons Village base area. The man has Alzheimer’s Disease and was located in good health at a nearby hotel shortly after the report.

Deputies arrested a 52-year-old Summit County man on suspicion of domestic violence after they responded to a residence near Kamas. Deputies found both a man and a woman had sustained injuries during an altercation and that they both had thrown rocks, causing property damage. Deputies determined the man was the primary aggressor and indicated they would forward the case to the County Attorney’s Office to screen charges against the woman.

Monday, July 12

Deputies cited a 50-year-old Park City woman for retail theft after a Kimball Junction big-box store notified deputies that the woman, who was an employee, had been stealing merchandise for weeks. Deputies told the woman she must leave the store and could not return.

Deputies indicated that four minors were injured when the off-road vehicle they were driving tipped over, ejecting all the passengers. The driver backed into a power box, causing the accident. The minors were not seriously injured and were released to parents.

A Jeremy Ranch man reported that his ex-wife trespassed onto his property and stole some plants. Deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges once more evidence was collected.