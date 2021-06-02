Sheriff’s report: Man threatens woman with machete during campsite fight





Sheriff’s deputies responded to a campground near the Mirror Lake Highway for a report of domestic violence in which a man threatened a woman with a machete, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness reported that a man had hit the woman in addition to threatening her with a machete. The pair, a 44-year-old West Valley City man and a 39-year-old West Valley City woman, had left the area by the time deputies arrived.

Deputies stopped the suspect’s vehicle 15 miles away and indicated the pair did not cooperate with their questions.

Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found small amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as a machete. The man was arrested on suspicion of drugs, weapons and domestic violence charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, May 24, and Sunday, May 30, including a $4,500 art heist from a Basin storage unit and multiple DUIs, with one suspect having just picked up her children from school.

Sunday, May 30

Deputies responded to a Jeremy Ranch residence for a reported assault. A 41-year-old Lehi woman said a 41-year-old Park City man, whom she met on the Tinder dating app before going to his home, had pushed her into a wall. The man said that the woman assaulted him, and two other witnesses gave differing accounts of what happened. Deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Saturday, May 29

Search and Rescue crews responded to the King’s Peak area for a report of an overdue party. The party arrived back at camp before responders arrived at the trailhead.

A 27-year-old Heber man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies stopped his vehicle for a tail light violation on S.R. 32. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. His vehicle was impounded.

Friday, May 28

A 31-year-old Park City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after witnesses reported seeing him driving on the wrong side of the road, swerving and almost hitting several other vehicles. Deputies located him parked at Trailside Park.

A man reported that a former employee was fraudulently using his business’s name. The suspect, a 39-year-old Heber man, secured a check for $8,000 from a customer for a job while claiming to work for the man’s business. Deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

A 41-year-old Park City woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a report of a possibly intoxicated woman who had just picked up her children from school. Deputies stopped a vehicle matching the description on a Pinebrook on-ramp to Interstate 80 and indicated the driver appeared to be impaired. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was booked into the Summit County Jail. The children, and vehicle, were released to the father.

Thursday, May 27

Deputies responded to Bear Hollow for a report of eight young men drinking, playing games and smoking marijuana. Deputies responded and cited two 19-year-old Park City men and one 18-year-old Park City man for drinking alcohol, and one who claimed ownership of the marijuana.

A 63-year-old Kamas man reported someone had filed a fraudulent unemployment claim in his name.

Wednesday, May 26

A 48-year-old Salt Lake City man was cited for marijuana possession after deputies stopped the vehicle he was driving on S.R. 224 for a moving violation.

Tuesday, May 25

A woman reported her phone went missing while she was at Outlets Park City and she later tracked it to an area in Salt Lake City. Deputies indicated the phone had not been recovered.

A Jeremy Ranch person reported that their ex-husband violated a child protective order by picking up his children from the driveway of the person’s home. The person also said the man was trespassing on the property. Deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

A woman reported that someone had scratched her vehicle while it was parked on Station Loop Road and that she believed it was part of an ongoing dispute with a neighbor. Deputies indicated the woman had surveillance footage of the incident and that they would follow up.

Monday, May 24

Deputies responded to a Weber Canyon Road home for a report of an open garage door and a light left on. While they were clearing the house, they heard footsteps upstairs and someone fled the residence. The owner of the home reported that a dirt bike had been moved from the house, as had items of clothing. Deputies located a Utah County family staying nearby whose 11-year-old admitted to entering the house and driving the motorcycle. Deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

An unknown suspect stole $4,500 worth of art from a Snyderville Basin storage unit. The person used bolt cutters to cut a lock from the unit, leaving both at the scene. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A person reported that three tires on their vehicle had been punctured overnight at a Kimball Junction apartment complex. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by a 64-year-old Park City man whom they found to have outstanding warrants. The man was arrested and his vehicle was turned over to a friend.