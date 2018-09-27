Sheriff’s report: More than $54,000 worth of items stolen from Walmart

A woman stole more than $54,000 worth of items from Walmart over the weekend, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch received a report about the theft on Sunday at around 4:15 a.m., a Sheriff's Office report states. The suspect fled before deputies arrived.

Employees were unsure what the woman took until Sunday while conducting inventory, the report states. The total amount was estimated to be more than $54,000 and included several smartphones.

The suspect was described as wearing a white and black hoodie. Employees said she left in a black car. No photos or other details about her were available.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 23, including a report that several storage units in the Snyderville Basin were burglarized.

Sunday, Sept. 23

A woman's wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping at a store in Kimball Junction. Her credit cards were used in Summit County, Heber and Orem. An investigation was underway.

Recommended Stories For You

Dispatch received a report of a possible drunk driver in Kimball Junction. Officers with the Park City Police Department made contact with the woman in Park City, and she claimed she was the victim of domestic violence. However, they later determined she had attacked her boyfriend. She was arrested under suspicion of assault and intoxication.

The window of a man's car was shattered while it was in the parking lot of a business in Kimball Junction. Nothing was missing and no other vehicles in the parking lot were damaged.

Saturday, Sept. 22

No significant incidents were reported.

Friday, Sept. 21

Dispatch received a report that four men dressed in black had climbed onto the roof of a business in Kimball Junction. Deputies found four juveniles spray painting the building. Their parents were contacted to pick them up.

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling on a Basin road after a registration check showed an arrest warrant was attached to the owner of the vehicle. The driver gave deputies a false name. He was arrested for two outstanding warrants and under suspicion of providing false information, driving with a revoked license and ignition interlock device violation.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Several items were taken from the garage of a home in Peoa. An investigation was underway.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

A man parked a mountain bike next to a business in the Kimball Junction area. When he returned 15 minutes later, the bike was missing. It was not secured to the rack or locked.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Several storage units located in the Basin were burglarized. Multiple bicycles were missing from one of the units. The suspects were described as a man and woman traveling in a blue and gray Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck. An investigation was underway.

A woman rented a bike for her son in the Kimball Junction area, but it was later stolen from a bike rack in front of a business. The cable lock had been cut.

A woman who had a suitcase delivered to her home in the Kimball Junction area reported it missing.

Monday, Sept. 17

A man took six bottles of champagne from a liquor store in Kimball Junction without paying. He returned the next day and stole four bottles of wine and a beer. Employees described the suspect as a 50-year-old male with gray hair, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.