Sheriff’s Report: Motorcyclist struck on Kilby Road

The Summit County Sheriff’s report

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 23 were dispatched to an injury accident on Kilby Road.

A 22-year-old Kaysville man was driving eastbound and attempted to make a U-turn to head west when he struck a motorcycle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The woman driving the motorcycle was still on the bike when it rolled over.

Medical personnel transported the motorcyclist to a Salt Lake Valley hospital. The van driver was cited for making an improper turn, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 28, including reports of burglary, driving under the influence of alcohol and theft.

Sunday, Aug. 28

A theft was reported in Pinebrook. A woman said she was preparing to go on a camping trip on Thursday and may have left her detached garage door open and unattended. She left for the weekend the next morning. When she returned home around noon on Sunday, she noticed her skis, snowboard and sleeping bag had been stolen from her garage. There were no signs of forced entry to the garage. She doesn’t have any extra garage door openers and the keypad entry doesn’t work. Deputies have no leads.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Deputies were dispatched to a theft in Bear Hollow. The complainant said his bike had been stolen sometime during the night. He last saw it around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, when it was chained to the bike rack attached to the rear hitch of his car. He discovered the chain had been cut and the bike was stolen around 9 a.m. the next day. The man’s neighbors planned to review their doorbell camera to see if they have footage of the incident.

Friday, Aug. 26

A woman asked for a welfare check on her friend, a 45-year-old Oakley man. The woman said she spoke with him on the phone around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and had not heard from him since. The woman was at the man’s residence when deputies arrived. She said the man had missed work, both of his vehicles were in the driveway and he was being treated for a heart condition. Deputies entered the home and found the man deceased on the bedroom floor. They confirmed he had recently been seen by his doctor and was being treated for heart failure.

Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Summit Park. A homeowner discovered around 2 a.m. that his children left the garage door open and lights on overnight. The man noticed his gray Specialized Stumpjumper mountain bike was missing as he closed the door. It was last seen around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Deputies have no leads.

Deputies patrolling the Kimball Junction area observed a gray Dodge 1500 parked in a parking lot after hours. It was determined to be stolen after deputies ran the vehicle registration. A 40-year-old Draper man was sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle. He was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on S.R. 224 for an expired vehicle registration. The vehicle fled from deputies southbound at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued the vehicle onto the westbound lane of I-80 but lost a visual around mile marker 131. The pursuit was called off. Law enforcement in Salt Lake and Utah counties attempted to locate the vehicle. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted by police in Lehi. He said the vehicle was sold three weeks ago. There is no evidence he was involved in the pursuit.

A camper trailer was stolen from a Kimball Junction business parking lot. The trailer is a 2021 Taxa single-axle and white with a forest green auto wrap over it. Surveillance cameras did not record the portion of the parking lot where the incident occurred. Deputies patrolling the parking lot later in the night located the trailer. The owner retrieved it.

A Snyderville Basin man reported he purchased a Sony camcorder off eBay on Aug. 13. The package was delivered on Aug. 24, but the box was empty. The man contacted eBay’s fraud department, which advised him to report the incident to local law enforcement. The incident was documented.

A Kimball Junction man said he located his vehicle that was reported stolen near the location where the report was made. He said he remembered he walked to some stores in the area and left the car parked behind another business without recalling where he left it. The case was closed as the vehicle was misplaced, not stolen.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Deputies responded to Canyons Village for a vehicle burglary that occurred in the past. The complainant said he was contacted by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper about his property found in possession of a suspect. The trooper advised him the incident is under investigation. The person was advised to contact the Sheriff’s Office to file a report about the incident.

A woman reported her ex-boyfriend, a 34-year-old Oakley man, took her vehicle and refused to return it. Deputies attempted to contact the man by phone, but he was unable to be reached. His last known location was in the Salt Lake County area. Law enforcement in Summit and Salt Lake counties attempted to locate the vehicle. It was found in South Salt Lake through a tracking device the finance company had placed on it. The South Salt Lake Police Department located the vehicle and suspect, who was arrested. The vehicle was returned to its owner. The Summit County Attorney’s Office is screening the case for charges.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

A Kamas woman reported someone used her information to purchase a gaming system from a rental store. Several fraudulent attempts were made to open a credit account in her name. A check written in the woman’s name was also cashed in Virginia. Deputies suspect the identity fraud occurred outside of Utah or in the Salt Lake Valley. The woman was given a case number and instructed how to report identity fraud.

An auto theft was reported in Kimball Junction. A man said he parked his vehicle outside a bank for a 2 p.m. haircut. When he returned around 2:45 p.m., his blue 2014 Subaru Outback was gone. The vehicle was listed as stolen. Deputies have no suspect information.

A 61-year-old Wanship man collided with a parked car in a Coalville hotel parking lot. The driver appeared to be intoxicated and admitted to drinking alcohol before operating his vehicle. He tested positive for alcohol on a portable breath test. Deputies checked the man’s records and learned he had two convictions of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the last 10 years and that he is an alcohol-restricted driver. He was booked into the Summit County Jail.