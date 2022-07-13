Sheriff’s Report: Motorist reportedly brandished firearm at another driver

Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motorist brandishing a firearm at another driver on Saturday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

The complainant provided a description of the vehicle, which deputies located a short time later, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies made contact with the suspect, a 45-year-old Layton man, who indicated he hadn’t pointed a gun at the complainant. The man said his gun never left the holster.

He told deputies he was boxed in at an underpass and felt the complainant escalated the incident, according to the report. Deputies gathered statements from both parties. The Summit County Attorney’s Office will screen the case for charges.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, July 4 and Sunday, July 10, including suspected drugs, theft and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sunday, July 10

Deputies observed a car with an expired vehicle registration at a gas station in Kimball Junction. The vehicle left the business and deputies initiated a traffic stop on the westbound I-80 on-ramp. A K9 indicated on the vehicle and deputies conducted a search for narcotics. They recovered multiple items of drug paraphernalia. A 21-year-old woman was found to have multiple active arrest warrants for narcotics related offenses. She was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Saturday, July 9

Deputies responded to a family verbal argument in Silver Creek. After an investigation, deputies determined the complainant’s son had driven from Evanston, Wyoming, to speak with him about prior employment. He said his son felt entitled to unemployment benefits and became agitated in the process. Deputies determined no crime had been committed and asked the son to leave the property.

Summit County Search and Rescue was called out, and canceled before arrival, for reports of two men who had overturned their boat on a lake near the Mirror Lake Highway. The men received medical attention.

An intoxicated woman was reported near Canyons Village. Deputies and Utah Highway Patrol troopers located the woman and determined she was heavily under the influence of alcohol. The 37-year-old Los Angeles woman was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Friday, July 8

Criminal mischief was reported at a hotel in Canyons Village. Hotel security provided evidence to deputies of an individual placing screws under car tires. The suspect was identified as one of the contractors working on the building. Deputies contacted the 25-year-old Weber County man by phone and he admitted to placing the screws. The man was hours away when deputies made the call. They informed him the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Thursday, July 7

Campers at a campground south of the Wyoming border discovered a woman slumped over on the ground next to her vehicle at her campsite. Witnesses described the woman as being gray-colored with blue lips. They said she was completely unresponsive. Emergency medical responders from Uinta County, Wyoming, arrived and transported the 42-year-old Morgan woman to a hospital in the area. Medical personnel suspect the woman’s condition was caused by an apparent overdose. The woman’s dog was left in the care of other campers in the area and her vehicle was left unsecured. Summit County deputies took possession of the dog and transported it to the Summit County Animal Shelter. The vehicle was towed.

Wednesday, July 6

A small brown bear was spotted in the Pinebrook area. Wildlife officers were notified.

Tuesday, July 5

A fanny pack containing cash and credit cards was stolen between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. from a business in Bear Hollow. The item was left on a rack by a chair lift when the owner was advised bags are not allowed on the chair lift. Deputies contacted the business and will forward the case to investigators.

Monday, July 4

A purse was stolen between 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at a business in Kimball Junction. A woman left her bag near a rack by a ride. An unknown suspect removed it. The purse was later found on the floor of the women’s restroom. The woman’s driver license and two credit cards were taken. It is unknown if there is security footage of the incident. The case was referred to investigators.

A 66-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both from Heber City, were arrested and booked under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Francis. The woman was driving west on Lower River Road when she lost control of the vehicle on a curve and crashed in a ditch. The man then moved to the driver seat and attempted to get the vehicle out. Deputies took a firearm from the man while on the scene. The man and woman were taken to the hospital for an evaluation. They were booked into the Summit County Jail after being cleared.

Deputies responded to a death call involving a 79-year-old man who lived alone in Kimball Junction. A Veteran Affairs hospital doctor agreed to sign the death certificate after an investigation was completed. Next of kin were notified via phone call.