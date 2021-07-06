Sheriff’s report: Motorized skateboard crash sends Parkite to hospital with head injury

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A 46-year-old Park City man sustained significant head injuries on Friday while skateboarding near the Highland Drive trailhead, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies indicated the man was riding a motorized skateboard without a helmet when he apparently crashed. He was found unresponsive on the bike path near the trailhead.

The man was transported to a Salt Lake-area hospital with a significant head injury, according to the report. The man’s wife was notified at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, June 28, and Sunday, July 4, including multiple incidents of domestic violence and the theft of a $2,000 piece of construction equipment.

Sunday, July 4

Summit County Search and Rescue crews responded to an injured mountain climber near Echo. The climber was recovered and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Multiple deputies worked forest patrol and mounted patrol shifts.

A Coalville woman reported her ex-boyfriend grabbed her by the throat while they were arguing. She said he tried to provoke her into fighting and that she followed him to his car and punched him. Deputies indicated they tried unsuccessfully to find the man and that they forwarded the case to the County Attorney’s Office.

A 41-year-old Vernal woman was arrested on suspicion of drug and traffic-related charges after deputies pulled her vehicle over on Interstate 80 for having a revoked registration. Deputies found that she had an outstanding warrant and arrested her, finding the drug paraphernalia while searching the car before impounding it.

Saturday, July 3

A deputy worked with Kamas police officers to assist the Kamas Freedom Parade as it passed through Kamas and Oakley.

Multiple deputies worked the Fourth of July festivities in Henefer and the Canyons Village base area, as well as the Oakley Rodeo.

Deputies responded to the Pinebrook neighborhood for a report of domestic violence. Deputies indicated they were given conflicting statements and that the two people agreed to spend the night apart. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges against both parties.

A Coalville landlord reported several of her prescription pills were missing. After reviewing surveillance footage from within the residence, deputies determined that a tenant had taken the pills. Deputies indicated they tried unsuccessfully to contact the suspect and that they would follow up.

Friday, July 2

Multiple deputies worked the Park City Fourth of July parade, mounted patrol, and off-highway vehicle patrol.

A 48-year-old Park City man was arrested after deputies responded to the Bear Hollow neighborhood for a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies determined that the man broke the front door of the house while attempting to get inside during a fight with his wife. Deputies arrested him on suspicion of domestic violence criminal mischief.

Deputies were told a chainsaw was stolen near the Canyons Village base area. Deputies indicated they listed the chainsaw on a national database of stolen goods.

An 88-year-old male motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after crashing on Chalk Creek Road. Deputies indicated the rider hit a patch of mud in the roadway and lost control. Deputies indicated a recent mudslide from heavy rainfall caused the mud on the roadway and that they notified the county’s public works department about the road’s condition.

A 90-year-old Coalville woman died. Deputies indicated the death was not suspicious.

Thursday, July 1

Several deputies and mounted patrol worked the Oakley Rodeo.

Wednesday, June 30

A 23-year-old Farmington man was arrested for having several outstanding warrants as well as on suspicion of felony theft after surveillance footage showed him stealing a $2,000 piece of construction equipment from his employer’s home.

Tuesday, June 29

A man reported his 2003 Subaru was stolen overnight from his driveway near Wanship. Deputies indicated they didn’t have any leads, but listed the vehicle on a national database of stolen goods. Deputies recovered the vehicle the next day on S.R. 248 near Brown’s Canyon Road and notified the owner it had been found. Deputies indicated they did not have any suspects.

Deputies responded to a hotel near the Canyons Village base area for a report of domestic violence. Deputies indicated they were given conflicting statements and that there was insufficient evidence to determine who was the primary aggressor. Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges against both participants.

A 42-year-old Kamas woman was arrested for having outstanding warrants after deputies observed a suspicious vehicle in a church parking lot in Marion. Deputies found the woman to have outstanding warrants. Deputies transported her to meet with a Wasatch County Deputy for the warrants and released the vehicle to the passenger.

Monday, June 28

A Silver Creek man reported someone had used his debit card fraudulently several times at multiple locations in Summit County. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A California woman reported that someone stole the front license plate from her Porsche while she was in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies indicated they listed the plate on a national database of stolen goods.