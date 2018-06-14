Sheriff’s report: Murray man arrested for stealing nearly $23,000 worth of cellphones, police say

A 21-year-old man from Murray was charged in Summit County's 3rd District Court on Monday with two felonies after prosecutors say law enforcement found nearly $23,000 worth of stolen cellphones in the trunk of his car last week.

Law enforcement was alerted to the situation when deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary alarm at a business in Kimball Junction on June 8, a report from the Sheriff's Office states. The door was left open, but the suspect had already left.

A store manager later identified Jamari Denecio Chapman, a former employee, as the suspect after viewing security camera footage, the report states. He told deputies Chapman was also responsible for two other thefts from the store.

Deputies obtained a warrant and searched Chapman's home and vehicle in Murray, the report states. Charging documents state deputies found the clothing he wore during the burglary, as well as 21 of the 25 phones that were stolen. Drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as a passport belonging to another person, were also found in his car, prosecutors say.

Chapman was arrested and charged with: theft, a second-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, a third-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor, according to court documents.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, June 4, and Sunday, June 10, including a report that a bicycle worth $6,000 was stolen.

Sunday, June 10

A $6,000 bicycle was taken from an apartment in the Snyderville Basin when two cable bike locks were cut.

Saturday, June 9

No significant incidents were reported.

Friday, June 8

Dispatch received a report that a suspicious vehicle was slowly driving through a neighborhood in the Basin and periodically parking in front of homes. When deputies located and stopped the vehicle, the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and ignition interlock violation.

Thursday, June 7

A Yeti bicycle that was locked into the bike rack outside of a Kimball Junction business was taken when the lock was cut.

Wednesday, June 6

Deputies responded to a domestic violence situation between a man and a woman at a Basin home when the woman allegedly damaged the man's vehicle and hit him. She was arrested under suspicion of assault, criminal mischief and intoxication.

A backpack containing a laptop was taken from a vehicle with its windows rolled down when it was parked in the parking lot of a business in Kimball Junction.

Tuesday, June 5

Dispatch received a report about a domestic violence situation between two men at a home in the Kimball Junction area. One of the men allegedly pulled a knife on the other man during the incident. He also threatened deputies and was arrested under suspicion of aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child and two counts of threatening violence.

Monday, June 4

No significant incidents were reported.