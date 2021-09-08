Sheriff’s report: Mushroom hunter, 80, found safe after hours missing in Uinta Mountains

The Summit County Sheriff's report



An 80-year-old mushroom hunter from Salt Lake City was found on the Mirror Lake Highway in good health six hours after he was set to return, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The man and a friend had gone looking for wild mushrooms but the man did not return at the agreed-upon time of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the report.

Deputies Search and Rescue volunteers, 10 in total, responded and conducted a search after the man had not returned by 2 p.m. A state helicopter and a drone team also flew in the area trying to locate the man, and the Sheriff’s Office paged the mounted patrol to aid the search, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright, but the additional resources were canceled when the man was found late in the afternoon.

Wright said the man made it back to the highway and was found by a deputy and one of the Search and Rescue volunteers.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Aug. 30, and Sunday, Sept. 5, including an elderly man defrauded out of $5,000 and multiple incidents of domestic violence.

Sunday, Sept. 5

An elderly man was reported missing by his wife. Deputies found him a short time later and he was returned home in good health.

Summit County Search and Rescue was notified of a person attempting to signal a helicopter with a light. Deputies checked the area but did not find anyone, and Search and Rescue crews did not respond.

Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Park City woman after responding to the Bear Hollow neighborhood for a report of domestic violence in progress. Deputies determined the woman assaulted her boyfriend and that items were broken during the incident.

An 83-year-old Park City man reported $5,000 was taken from his bank account after he gave personal information to a fraudster. Deputies indicated the man called what he thought was an Apple repair technician to help fix his television and was told he had been hacked and needed to supply information to help catch the supposed hacker. The man provided his bank account information, social security number, credit card numbers and a photo ID. Deputies told him to cancel his credit cards and close his accounts, and indicated they did not have a suspect.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Deputies arrested a 60-year-old Park City man after he contacted a woman who had a protective order against him. Deputies indicated the interaction was recorded on video and that the man was booked into the Summit County jail.

Friday, Sept. 3

The court building was flooded after a main water line burst. Water was turned off to the facility and then restored to the Sheriff’s Office and jail. Deputies indicated county facilities employees were working on the repair.

Deputies responded to Kamas for a report of domestic violence and found a man and woman, both intoxicated, who each claimed the other assaulted them. Deputies indicated they did not find evidence to support either story and that the man received a ride back to West Jordan. They added that they would forward the case to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

Thursday, Sept. 2

Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with a vehicle pursuit that started on Interstate 80 and ended in Coalville. Deputies also helped transport the suspects to jail.

A woman reported her laptop was stolen from her vehicle while she was running errands in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies indicated she left the computer in plain sight with a window down and that they didn’t have any suspects.

Deputies arrested a 53-year-old Monroe man on suspicion of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, as well as having active warrants, after stopping the vehicle he was driving in the Kimball Junction area.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol troopers in the early morning hours with a semi-trailer rollover in the construction zone between Kimball Junction and U.S. 40.

Search and Rescue crews conducted training in Echo Canyon.

Deputies arrested a 61-year-old Park City man on suspicion of DUI after pulling over the vehicle he was driving in the Trailside neighborhood. Deputies stopped the vehicle for a headlight violation and observed a strong odor of alcohol as well as open containers of alcohol in the vehicle. The driver appeared impaired and performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was booked into jail.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Summit County Search and Rescue was notified an SOS beacon had been activated but crews determined it was not a Search and Rescue issue and did not respond.

A man reported tools had been stolen from job sites where he was working in the Promontory gated community. Deputies indicated the man would provide a list of the stolen tools and that they would follow up.

Deputies responded to the parking lot of the Sheldon Richins County Services building in Kimball Junction for a report of a fight between a man and a woman. Deputies indicated a witness reported the fight did not become physical. Deputies indicated they did not have physical evidence that supported either of the conflicting stories from the two people involved and that the Summit County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Monday, Aug. 30

Deputies cited and released a 20-year-old Park City man for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after pulling over the vehicle he was driving on S.R. 224. Deputies indicated they smelled burnt marijuana and then searched the vehicle.

A woman reported that a man she did not know stole two packages from the front porch of her home in the Silver Springs neighborhood. The theft occurred around 1:30 a.m. five days earlier and was captured on the home’s surveillance camera. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.