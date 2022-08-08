Sheriff’s Report: Nearly $12,000 worth of construction supplies stolen in Silver Creek

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after nearly $12,000 worth of building supplies were stolen from a Silver Creek construction site.

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Deputies were called to the scene on Aug. 2, when around $900 worth of lumber was discovered missing, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. Photos of the suspect vehicles as well as a partial license plate were provided to law enforcement.

The images showed a gray Toyota Tundra and a blue Jeep Liberty leaving the construction site with truckloads of lumber. The registered owners of both vehicles matched two of the individuals in the photos, according to the report.

Deputies were called back to the site on Sunday, when another theft occurred. The foreman of the construction company estimated around $11,000 worth of building supplies was taken.

A witness observed the suspects arriving in a U-Haul truck and a GMC Sierra truck. The witness’ description of a white man matched the description of a suspect in previous lumber thefts, according to the report.

Deputies planned to conduct further follow up.

In a separate case, electrical tools valued at around $10,000 were stolen sometime between Saturday and Sunday from a truck nearby the construction site.

There are no surveillance cameras in the area and deputies did not find any evidence at the scene, according to the report. The tools are specialized, but the owner did not have the serial numbers for them. Deputies planned to monitor a pawn shop database.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Aug. 1 and Sunday, Aug. 7, including reports of theft, burglary and fraud.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Deputies were alerted to a stolen vehicle during traffic enforcement on S.R. 224. Deputies attempted to locate the vehicle, which was last seen traveling westbound on Kilby Road. The vehicle was not found.

Saturday, Aug. 6

A man reported his mountain bike was taken sometime overnight from his Jeremy Ranch garage, which was left open. The serial number was provided to deputies and the bicycle was listed as stolen. There is no suspect information.

The manager of a Kimball Junction business reported three suspects stole several items from the store using a baby stroller. The store was working to collect video footage of the incident to give to deputies.

Summit County Dispatch received a report of an active burglary in Kamas. The individual making the report heard glass break at a business. Deputies located a 21-year-old Kamas man leaving the area with blood on his hands and clothes. They discovered the front glass door of the business was broken before deputies’ arrival. The man attempted to take two computer monitors. Deputies discovered blood at the scene as well as the man’s property. He was arrested and booked on burglary, theft, intoxication and criminal mischief charges.

Friday, Aug. 5

Summit County Search and Rescue helped transport medical personnel to the scene of an accident. An off-highway vehicle rolled over in the Blacks Fork area.

A woman near Canyons Village reported her driver-side window was broken and a purse was taken from the vehicle. The woman parked at church for around five minutes. Her window was shattered when she returned. The purse contained the woman’s wedding ring and several gift cards. No other vehicles in the area were damaged. Deputies planned to follow up.

Thursday, Aug. 4

The Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol rescued a mule from the Henry’s Fork area.

Deputies received a report of a man with a gun on Old Highway 40. An investigation revealed the incident started after a road rage argument between a 52-year-old Midvale man and a 55-year-old Sevier County man. Deputies determined the 55-year-old man displayed a 9mm handgun in a way that could have caused substantial risk of bodily injury or death to the other man. The man was taken into custody for aggravated assault and booked into the Summit County Jail.

A traffic stop was initiated on eastbound U.S. 40 after a vehicle was seen traveling with an unsecured load. Deputies made contact with the driver and detected the odor of marijuana. Small amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered after a probable cause search. The driver, a 31-year-old Herriman man, was cited and released.

Deputies stopped a vehicle near the U.S. 40 onramp when they discovered the registered owner had an active warrant. A 24-year-old Park City man was driving the vehicle and was the subject of the warrant. He was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

A man reported two unknown people cashed four fraudulent checks at a Silver Creek business days prior. The suspects have not been identified. The manager is working to collect video surveillance, which will be provided to deputies.

A man reported two of his employees were in a physical fight while driving in Oakley. Deputies made contact with the two men. A 39-year-old Lehi man admitted to punching his coworker and attempting to grab the steering wheel while his coworker was driving in an attempt to veer the vehicle off the road. The 39-year-old man was also found to have small amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was arrested.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Deputies observed a vehicle traveling at high speeds near mile marker 144 on eastbound Interstate 80. The vehicle was stopped, and deputies detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside. Deputies launched a vehicle search, which revealed small amounts of raw marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The 26-year-old Wisconsin man claimed ownership of the items. He was issued a citation and released.

Monday, Aug. 1

Deputies received a report that a man had broken into and occupied an empty office suite in Newpark. A large glass door, valued at around $1,000, was found damaged. The man was described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 240 pounds. He was wearing fake diamond earrings and had extremely white teeth.

A package containing a rare guitar was stolen from a Pinebrook home. The delivery driver left the package in the driveway instead of by the house. Deputies have no leads.

Deputies assisted the Utah Highway Patrol with a three-car, injury accident that closed S.R. 224 for a few hours.