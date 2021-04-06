Sheriff’s report: Nude man found near Wyoming border

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A man wearing only shoes was found Sunday on the far northeastern side of the county near the Wyoming border, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies interviewed the man at a hospital in Evanston, Wyoming, where he said he had been the victim of an assault early that morning. The man was located on Wahsatch Road before he was taken to the hospital.

Deputies working with other agencies interviewed the other parties involved in the incident, but they could not locate the suspect.

Deputies indicated they would forward the case to the Investigations Division.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, March 29, and Sunday, April 4, including

Sunday, April 4

Deputies completed taser recertification training and sexual harassment training.

A 95-year-old Coalville woman died in her home and was found by her neighbors. Deputies indicated she had been receiving care from a medical professional, who later signed the death certificate.

Saturday, April 3

Deputies responded to Outlets Park City for a reported theft. The manager of the store that had been victimized showed deputies a photograph of the suspect’s vehicle’s license plate. Deputies then showed the manager the driver’s license photo of the vehicle’s registered owner. The manager identified the 35-year-old Salt Lake woman in the photo as the suspected thief. Deputies called the woman, who denied being near the outlets at the time of the theft. Deputies indicated the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Friday, April 2

Deputies responded to a Kimball Junction gas station for a report of a fight. After arriving, they determined the pair were husband and wife and that the fight had not turned physical. Deputies indicated the man and woman separated for the evening.

Deputies responded to a Kimball Junction apartment complex for a report of an assault. They found a 23-year-old Park City man standing outside and yelling. He later admitted he punched his brother’s girlfriend in the face. Deputies indicated the girlfriend had visible blood stains around her mouth, and that all parties appeared to be intoxicated. The man was arrested on suspicion of assault and intoxication.

Deputies were told a beehive containing live bees and honey was stolen from the Summit Community Gardens sometime over the previous two weeks. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

A person broke into a Rasmussen Road building and then broke into a business once inside. The person made off with several computers and a safe, which was found damaged in the Jeremy Ranch park-and-ride lot. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Wednesday, March 31

Deputies arrested a man for having an outstanding felony warrant from Utah County after pulling his vehicle over for a traffic violation on westbound Interstate 80 near Silver Creek. Deputies cited him for the traffic violation and booked him into the Summit County Jail for the outstanding warrant.

Deputies stopped a motorcycle on Interstate 80 near Parleys Summit for a traffic violation. They cited the 37-year-old Midvale man for moving and non-moving traffic offenses after finding he didn’t have a driver’s license or a motorcycle endorsement and the motorcycle had no registration or insurance. Deputies impounded the vehicle and cited the man for an assault that had occurred the previous week at Outlets Park City.

Tuesday, March 30

Deputies reported a cluster mailbox had been damaged in Pinebrook and that several mailboxes had been forced open. Deputies indicated no mail had been stolen and that they did not have a suspect.

Monday, March 29

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol with an accident that caused injuries on eastbound Interstate 80 near Parleys Summit.

A woman reported she had $400 in cash and a credit card stolen from a hotel at the Canyons Village base area. The woman works at the hotel and said she didn’t know when the money was stolen, but said someone had fraudulently used the credit card at an electronics store on March 21. Deputies indicated the Investigations Division would follow up to obtain surveillance video from the store.

Deputies indicated an unknown person stole a rowboat and trailer from a storage lot in Oakley. The theft was discovered when the owner’s friend checked on the boat and found no sign of it at the lot. The lot managers said the boat and trailer hadn’t been there in months. Deputies indicated they listed the boat and trailer on a national database of stolen goods and that they did not have a suspect or leads.