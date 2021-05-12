Sheriff’s report: Ogden man arrested after committing several crimes at Junction gas station

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A 25-year-old Ogden man was arrested at a Kimball Junction gas station on Saturday after committing or attempting to commit several crimes, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The man attempted to use stolen credit cards at a Junction restaurant, the report states, and was driving a vehicle that was stolen out of Ogden. He also attempted to enter several other vehicles in the gas station parking lot.

Deputies indicated the man was booked on suspicion of several charges including mail theft, auto theft, fraud and obstruction of justice. They indicated the Ogden Police Department would follow up.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, May 3, and Sunday, May 9, including from a woman who asked people to help her move and then found they had stolen two laptops and camera equipment.

Sunday, May 9

A Coalville man reported that when he collected his pickup truck from a service station, it was much louder than it should have been and that the catalytic converter had been cut off. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Saturday, May 8

A 37-year-old Park City man was arrested in the driveway of a Jeremy Ranch home for having an outstanding warrant.

A 24-year-old Taylorsville man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence assault and other charges after deputies responded to a Canyons Resort address. Deputies indicated the victim was taken to a medical facility and that the County Attorney’s Office and victim’s advocate were notified.

A man reported that his truck was stolen while he was working at a construction site near Glenwild. Deputies listed the truck on a national database of stolen goods and a short time later, Salt Lake City police officers reported they had found the truck with one person inside it. The suspect’s description matched that of a person seen on surveillance footage taken from a neighbor of the construction site. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the County Attorney’s Office.

Friday, May 7

Deputies cited two Park City men, aged 20 and 19, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a deputy approached a vehicle parked near the Utah Olympic Park around 11 p.m. The deputy smelled marijuana when the driver rolled down the window. The men were cited and released, and the vehicle was left at the scene.

Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Mona man at the Rockport Reservoir at the request of another law enforcement agency, which notified deputies that the man had violated an active protective order. The man was taken into custody, transported to the county line and transferred to the other agency.

Wednesday, May 5

Deputies investigated a reported fraud in which a Pennsylvania woman learned that golfing equipment fraudulently purchased with her credit card was going to be delivered to a Jeremy Ranch address. Deputies attempted to contact people at the address but were unsuccessful.

A Henefer woman was defrauded out of $250 after someone claiming to be from the power company called her and demanded that she pay him using a gift card and that if she didn’t, the power would be shut off. The woman gave the man the gift card numbers and realized she had been defrauded when the man called back the next day seeking more money. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

Deputies arrested a man for having an outstanding warrant after stopping him while he was walking in Woodland.

Tuesday, May 4

SWAT training was conducted at the Sheriff’s Office.

The 7-Eleven in Silver Springs requested a deputy’s presence on school days from 11:30 to noon to stop issues with school children on their lunch period, including shoplifting.

A woman who was staying in a Salt Lake City motel said she met two people there who offered to help her move out of a residence in Pinebrook. The two people brought a third, and after they had finished moving, the woman reported two of her laptops were missing. The woman’s landlord also reported camera equipment was missing. Deputies indicated they listed the property with known serial numbers on a national database of stolen goods and that they would forward the case to the Investigations Division.

Deputies arrested a 54-year-old Coalville man on suspicion of DUI after the conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Coalville and smelled alcohol from the driver. Deputies indicated the man performed poorly on field sobriety tests and that they booked him into jail and impounded the vehicle.

Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Park City man for having an outstanding warrant for DUI after pulling him over for driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit on S.R. 32. Deputies found an open container of alcohol and that the man had failed to install an alcohol control device in the vehicle and was driving with a suspended license. The man was cited and released at the Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, May 3

Summit County Deputies worked with Kamas and Park City police officers to locate and arrest a man wanted for violent crimes.

Deputies responded to a reported theft on Chalk Creek Road in which a man reported somebody had removed copper wiring from an abandoned shack on his property sometime over the past year.

Deputies responded to a reported theft on Chalk Creek Road in which a man reported somebody had stolen a homemade trailer and a fence panel from his property in the preceding few days. Deputies indicated they did not have information about a suspect.