Sheriff’s Report: Park City man arrested for suspected DUI after hit-and-run

The Summit County Sheriff’s report

A 33-year-old Park City man was arrested under the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a hit-and-run report from an individual who said a man driving a gray Ford truck crashed into his vehicle, which was parked outside a Kimball Junction business, and left the area, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies learned the suspect’s name from the business, where he purchased multiple alcoholic beverages. They located the suspect vehicle in a handicapped parking spot outside of a bar in Pinebrook. The vehicle showed damage matching the description from the initial report.

Deputies approached the man and determined he was intoxicated. He refused to identify himself to law enforcement and was arrested. The man was also uncooperative while deputies attempted to detain him, according to the report. He faces charges of reckless driving, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, failure to disclose identity, interfering with an arresting officer and intoxication.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 14, including vehicle burglaries, speeding and theft.

Sunday, Aug. 14

Summit County Search and Rescue was contacted about an overdue party near Kings Peak. Deputies made contact with the party before Search and Rescue responded.

A vehicle burglary was reported in Kimball Junction. The woman said she parked her truck outside her apartment complex and left the doors unlocked on Saturday. She returned to her vehicle in the morning and discovered the driver’s door was open. Items had been moved around the inside of the vehicle and the complainant discovered her work backpack was stolen. The backpack contained nothing of value. Deputies attempted to contact the apartment complex’s building management by phone, but the office was closed. A deputy planned to follow up about possible surveillance during business hours.

Saturday, Aug. 13

A Canyons Village man reported someone went through his unlocked 2019 Ford truck sometime overnight. The man said a handgun, hunting bow and other hunting gear were stolen. There is no suspect information available.

A vehicle driven by a 28-year-old West Jordan man was reported to be traveling 100 mph on S.R. 224. Deputies located the driver on Interstate 80 and initiated a traffic stop. They suspected him of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and launched an investigation. He was arrested and faces multiple counts, including an open container of alcohol charge.

Friday, Aug. 12

Deputies were dispatched to a suspected fraud call. The complainant said he made an online purchase from an individual for a motorcycle helmet and motorcycle bags valued at around $700. The seller stopped communicating with the individual and blocked their number after the money was sent. Deputies attempted to call the phone number, but the line says calls are not being taken at this time. The case was forwarded to investigators.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Deputies were dispatched to assist a motorist in Coalville. The report said a street was flooded with water and debris. A deputy arrived and discovered large sections of Chalk Creek Road were washed out up the canyon to South Fork. The roadway was closed until the county’s road department cleared several sections.

An auto theft was reported in Silver Summit. The complainant, who is the owner of a company, said an employee and other workers had an argument. The employee then took the company truck connected to a dump trailer and left the job site. The owner said the employee did not have permission to take the vehicle. Deputies said he later texted the foreman and refused to return the truck without payment. The vehicle is equipped with GPS tracking. It was located by the South Salt Lake Police Department, which detained the suspect for Summit County deputies. The 35-year-old North Dakota man was arrested. The trailer and truck were recovered by the company owner.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

A man reported his enclosed trailer was taken from a Silver Summit property sometime over the weekend. The man stores the trailer at the location in exchange for landscaping services. He told deputies no one borrowed the trailer and there was no reason for it to be gone. The item was listed as stolen.

Deputies responded to a report of theft at a business in Kimball Junction. A person said their backpack with approximately $1,400 worth of valuables was taken from the store by an unknown man. Surveillance footage shows a man leaving the store with the bag. The bag was discovered in the parking lot, but valuable items were missing. The suspect has not been identified.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

A Silver Creek man reported he ordered a sleeping bag online and it never showed up in his mailbox. The tracking number shows the item has been delivered, but the man never received it. There is no video surveillance of the incident available. No other mail theft has been reported in the apartment complex where he lives.

A woman reported someone stole a key fob and a small amount of cash from her unlocked truck in the Snyderville Basin. There is no suspect information.

A 46-year-old woman lost consciousness while driving south on Main Street in Coalville. The woman’s vehicle crossed oncoming traffic and struck the hill to the east of the road and rolled over onto its side. Medical personnel treated the woman. The woman agreed to a field sobriety test and was found to be unimpaired. The incident was deemed a medical event.

A 20-year-old was stopped in Newpark for expired registration. Deputies detected the smell of marijuana during a traffic stop. The driver and a 15-year-old passenger were found to have small amounts of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited and released. The passenger was issued a juvenile court referral and released to his parents.

Monday, Aug. 8

Deputies responded to an industrial accident in Summit Park. A 25-year-old West Jordan man became buried for a short time after a large piece of earth collapsed at a construction site. Other workers helped partially free the man before medical personnel arrived. The man was transported to a medical facility with injuries. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified.

A 16-year-old was stopped for equipment and traffic violations in Kimball Junction. Deputies discovered marijuana, paraphernalia and cash during an investigation. They also located a note listing the number of drugs that had been sold and the money that was made from the sales. Deputies seized the cash and other items. The 16-year-old was given a juvenile court referral.

The Taylorsville Police Department advised Summit County deputies they recovered a stolen bicycle related to a July 30 burglary case in Summit Park. The owner was notified of the recovery. New suspect information was obtained, and the case will be forwarded to investigators.