Sheriff’s Report: Park City man arrested for threatening roommates with gun

A 24-year-old Park City man was arrested at a home in a Snyderville Basin neighborhood last week after he threatened his roommates with a gun, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect had already left when deputies arrived on Jan. 9, but he was later located nearby at his parent's home, the report states. He was arrested under suspicion of aggravated assault.

The report states deputies confiscated one handgun and several thousand rounds of ammunition as evidence.

It was unclear what led to the dispute between the occupants of the home.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Sunday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 13, including:

Saturday, Jan. 13

Recommended Stories For You

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 because the driver was displaying signs of impairment. He was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and taken to the Summit County Jail.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence situation between two roommates at an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area. One of the men reportedly broke a glass while arguing with his roommate. He was arrested under suspicion of criminal mischief domestic violence and intoxication.

Friday, Jan. 12

Deputies responded to a South Summit home after dispatch received a report that a 79-year-old man had died. His death was not considered suspicious.

A business in the Kimball Junction area reported six pairs of sunglass were taken. An investigation was underway.

Dispatch received a report that a group of juveniles was lighting aerosol cans on fire near a neighborhood clubhouse in a Basin neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they were unable to locate any suspects. An investigation was underway.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident between two women at a South Summit home. One of the women claimed to have been punched in the face by the other woman involved. The women gave conflicting stories once deputies arrived, and there were no visible physical injuries. However, one of the women was arrested for an outstanding warrant. The domestic violence assault case will be sent to the county attorney's office.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on S.R. 224 for a headlight violation and discovered the driver and passenger had outstanding warrants. They also detected the smell of marijuana and found about 6 grams in a jacket in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for outstanding warrants and under suspicion of possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance. The passenger was also arrested for outstanding warrants.

An employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area caught a 16-year-old stealing a stereo cable and held him in a security office. When deputies arrived, he was taken to his home in Wasatch County and given a juvenile referral.

A public bathroom in the Basin was reported to be vandalized on several separate incidents throughout the week.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road for failing to signal a turn and observed the smell of what appeared to be marijuana. The driver was cited for possession of paraphernalia after deputies found a small glass pipe, as well as failure to signal a turn. He was released.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a road in the Kimball Junction area for driving without insurance. They detected the smell of marijuana and found a drug presumed to be marijuana, as well as drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested for outstanding warrants and taken to the Summit County Jail. The passenger was cited for possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to appear. He was released.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

Deputies noticed an unlocked white Chevrolet Blazer filled with items in a park-and-ride lot near a Basin neighborhood. The title to the vehicle was placed on the dash. The registered owner was contacted and told deputies he recently sold the vehicle. It was towed and listed as stolen.

A Basin man was informed that someone was using his name and former company to apply for a credit card. An investigation was underway.

Monday, Jan. 8

No significant incidents were reported.

Sunday, Jan. 7

Dispatch received a report about a vehicle that rear-ended a Ford Mustang on S.R. 224 and then left the scene. The accident caused the Mustang's air bags to deploy. Deputies later located the vehicle in the Kimball Junction area and allegedly witnessed the driver placing two unopened beer bottles in front of his car. He was arrested under suspicion of being an alcohol-restricted driver, failing to install an interlock-restriction device, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in the Kimball Junction area. The man left the residence before deputies arrived so he was contacted over the telephone. He was told not to return to the home or have any contact with the woman. No arrests were made.