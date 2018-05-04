Sheriff’s report: Park City woman arrested for allegedly stabbing family member

A 21-year-old Park City woman was arrested last week after allegedly stabbing a family member during an argument at a home in the Snyderville Basin, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Summit County Sheriff's deputies responded to the home on April 23 after dispatch received a report of a domestic violence incident, a report states. The victim told deputies they were stabbed in the shoulder by the suspect, who was still at the home when law enforcement arrived.

The woman was arrested under suspicion of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, intoxication and threatening, as well as an outstanding warrant, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

According to the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, April 23, and Monday, April 30, including two separate incidents of retail theft.

Monday, April 30

A person in the Kimball Junction area filed a report with the Sheriff's Office after responding to an online ad about an apartment for rent in San Diego. They wired $1,320 to an account as payment for the apartment, but later learned the apartment does not exist. An investigation was underway.

Sunday, April 29

When deputies stopped a vehicle in the Kimball Junction area, they discovered drug paraphernalia and drugs presumed to be heroin and methamphetamine. One of the occupants was arrested under suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant. The other man was arrested under possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, April 28

Deputies arrested a man under suspicion of speeding and reckless driving.

Friday, April 27

No significant incidents were reported.

Thursday, April 26

A North Summit woman contacted dispatch after discovering someone had removed the license plates from her vehicle.

Wednesday, April 25

A business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after a man was seen taking a pair of sunglasses without paying for them. Deputies located the suspect's vehicle and he reportedly admitted to taking the item. He was arrested under suspicion of retail theft and an outstanding warrant.

Dispatch received a report that a vehicle slid off of a North Summit road. When deputies arrived, they arrested the driver under suspicion of driving under the influence as an alcohol restricted driver and ignition interlock violation.

A wallet and a $20 bill was taken from two unlocked cars parked in the Basin.

Dispatch received a theft report from employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area after they detained someone attempting to take items without paying for them. The suspect was arrested under suspicion of retail theft and the items were returned to the business.

Tuesday, April 24

When deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. 40 for an improper lane change, they discovered drug paraphernalia. Deputies issued a citation for the drug paraphernalia to a passenger. She was released at the scene.

Monday, April 23

No significant incidents were reported.