Sheriff’s report: Physical argument leads to arrest of Park City man

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in Silver Creek on Saturday after reports of a domestic assault.

Deputies determined during an investigation that a 54-year-old Park City man punched and slapped a woman numerous times during an argument, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man also choked the victim and threatened to kill her. The victim attempted to walk away, but the man blocked her path and chest bumped her against a wall.

Deputies arrested the man and transported him to the Summit County Jail. The victim was provided resources for her safety.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of other calls between Monday, Feb. 7, and Sunday, Feb. 13, including theft, fraud and a DUI.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Deputies observed a hot air balloon flying low over the Summit County Jail, which is restricted airspace. The pilot and other ballooning members were contacted and told that future incidents would result in the contact of the ​​Federal Aviation Administration to enforce federal law. The individuals were identified and documented.

Three Salt Lake adults were found building complicated snowboarding jumps in the playground area of Weilenmann School of Discovery. The individuals had shoveled a large amount of snow over cleared sections of the playground and built wooden ramps. Deputies identified the individuals and told them to clean up the snow and ramps, which they did.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to Smith and Morehouse for a stuck vehicle that was left overnight.

Deputies responded to a business in Kimball Junction after two individuals were apprehended by security when it was discovered they swapped price stickers on items they had purchased. It was determined they failed to pay around $147 for their purchased items. The individuals, a 28-year-old Park City man and a 27-year-old Park City woman, admitted to switching the stickers. They were cited and released.

A man reported that his 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 was moved without permission from an auto shop he owns to a nearby residence in Kamas. Deputies believe someone entered the vehicle during the evening and drove it recklessly until engine damage occurred. Deputies reviewed possible video surveillance of the incident and planned to follow up.

Friday, Feb. 11

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to a snowmobiler that hit a tree. The rider was conscious, breathing and alert but was airlifted due to their injuries. Utah State Parks investigated the incident.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on Richardson Flat Road. The driver, a 54-year-old Oakley man, was found to be in violation of numerous licensing requirements and appeared to be under the influence. The man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation. The man was booked on multiple charges after he was released and the vehicle was impounded.

Adult sisters had a physical altercation after a disagreement about household bills, which left one of the women injured. A 34-year-old Park City woman was deemed the predominant aggressor and taken into custody.

A 26-year-old Sandy man reported that he needed assistance with his stuck vehicle in Smith and Morehouse. Search and Rescue responded with deputies, and the driver was believed to be intoxicated and had an active warrant. He was arrested and the vehicle was released to a family member.

A man traveling home from work hit a patch of ice and started to slide in Wanship. He reported that his brakes didn’t work and overcorrection caused the vehicle to roll over. He was cleared by medical responders after an evaluation.

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in Summit Park. The unknown suspect broke the front passenger window to enter the vehicle and stole a backpack containing gym clothes.

Deputies responded to a theft report at a business in Kimball Junction. Two males tricked the employee by pretending to overpay for cash cards with another cash card and requesting change. No transactions were made and the business reported a loss of more than $5,400 in addition to $1,610 in cash given to the suspects from the register. At the same time, a woman left the store with a shopping cart containing merchandise that she didn’t pay for. She was seen entering a light-colored, large SUV with stolen license plates. Business employees believe the thefts were related. Deputies planned to follow up.

Thursday, Feb. 10

A woman reported that she left her car window down in Kimball Junction and someone entered the vehicle and took several gift cards. Deputies have no suspects.

A man reported that his girlfriend’s brother broke the rear-view mirror of his 2018 Ford Focus sometime last week. Deputies made contact with the 18-year-old Park City man, who admitted to kicking the side view mirror on the driver’s side of the car. The 18-year-old was cited and released for criminal mischief.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Kimball Junction following a burglary report. Two suspects broke into the building using a crowbar to force open the door and stole multiple sunglasses valued over $10,000 in total. Deputies do not have a description of the suspects because they were wearing gloves and full face coverings.

Deputies responded to Morgan County to meet with Mt. Pleasant officers where they took custody of a 44-year-old Ogden woman with two outstanding class A misdemeanor warrants in Summit County.

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Someone posing as a singer from the United Kingdom began an online relationship with a 40-year-old Marion man and told him that she needed money to get to Utah. The man purchased a $500 Apple gift card, which he sent to the individual. The suspect then had someone else pose as the police and asked the man for money. Deputies are investigating the incident as fraud.

Deputies received a report by phone that an individual in Peoa had arranged to buy a rifle from someone through an online classifieds site. The individual sent $925 to the suspect, who then asked for more money, and never delivered the rifle. Deputies discovered that the suspect used the name of a previous victim who confirmed the same scheme happened to him.

A woman reported that her half-brother made threats of violence toward her during an argument over the phone. Deputies contacted the half-brother at his home and he denied making threats. Deputies ordered the man to stay off the woman’s property at her request.

Monday, Feb. 7

A grocery store employee in the Snyderville Basin reported that two unknown suspects attempted to pay for their groceries with two counterfeit $100 bills. The individuals paid with a credit card after the employee declined the currency. The suspects left the store after the employee returned the fraudulent money. There were several leads in the case that investigators were following.

A man reported that his 2016 black Jeep Cherokee was stolen from a parking lot in Newpark while he was at work.

Deputies arrested a 38-year-old Heber City man who had a warrant in Summit County for aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.