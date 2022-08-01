Sheriff’s Report: Pinebrook man gave $100K to fraudulent business

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fraud report on Thursday.

A Pinebrook man said he was offered an opportunity to invest in a movie-production business and wired the owner $100,000 in October of 2021, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The man went to preview the film in November, but he was told it was canceled.

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

According to the report, the man has been trying to get his money back from the production owner, who keeps giving excuses for the delay. He’s in the process of sending deputies copies of the transactions, emails and any other evidence. The case was referred to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, July 25 and Sunday, July 31, including reports of theft, vandalism and assault.

Sunday, July 31

Summit County Search and Rescue assisted Wasatch County with a missing person case.

An 88-year-old West Valley City man was found deceased in his camper near S.R. 150 by family. Deputies responded to the campsite and determined nothing suspicious occurred at the scene. The on-call medical examiner and a detective also reviewed the incident. The man had recently been seen by a primary care physician and his death was ruled as attended.

A 16-year-old Coalville boy reported he swerved after seeing a deer and rolled his truck. First responders located the driver and determined he did not suffer serious injuries. Deputies do not suspect he was impaired.

Saturday, July 30

A Summit Park homeowner reported their mountain bike, a black Ibis Ripley, had been stolen around 8:30 a.m. There is no suspect information.

Friday, July 29

A Summit Park woman reported her 2019 Buick Enclave was stolen overnight. The vehicle contained a massage table and $2,500 in cash when it was stolen. The vehicle was recovered in a nearby neighborhood later in the evening.

A man left his cellphone on the counter of the men’s bathroom at a gas station in Kamas and someone stole it. The phone was turned off and has not been turned back on since it was taken. Video surveillance showed individuals entering and exiting the store’s restroom.

Search and Rescue was notified of possible lost rafters. They did not respond because the group was located by law enforcement in good health.

Deputies received a report of a vehicle burglary in Summit Park. The vehicle was left unlocked. A Wyoming license plate, vehicle registration and iPhone 10 were stolen. There was no damage to the vehicle.

Thursday, July 28

Search and Rescue was dispatched to a medical-assist call on Haystack Trail. Medical personnel arrived and were able to assist the victim, which canceled Search and Rescue’s response.

An unidentified man loaded several thousand dollars worth of power tools onto a cart and left a store without paying for the items. The man was wearing sunglasses and a face covering. Loss prevention employees provided pictures of the suspect and his vehicle to deputies.

Wednesday, July 27

A deputy was dispatched to the Alexander Lake area for two possibly missing children. The report came from a third party who left the scene for better cell service to make the call. A deputy responded on a utility task vehicle and received directions to the family’s campsite from the individual who made the report. The deputy confirmed the children were located by family and back at the camp.

Tuesday, July 26

A utility building near a church in Pinebrook was tagged with graffiti. Deputies attempted to contact the building owners to alert them about the damage but were unsuccessful. A card containing the Sheriff’s Office case number was left at the building. There is no suspect information at this time.

A woman reported someone broke into her Canyons Village house sometime between late June and Tuesday afternoon. Jewelry and shoes were stolen. Deputies have no leads.

A 48-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at a business in Kimball Junction. A bag containing glass pipes, burnt tin foil and pen tubes as well as the woman’s release papers from the Salt Lake County Jail was located in the parking lot. The woman claimed the bag did not belong to her. She was transported to the Summit County Jail.

A 34-year-old California man was stopped in Kimball Junction for failing to display a license plate. Deputies deployed a police dog around the vehicle, which alerted to the possible presence of drugs. A meth pipe, a marijuana pipe and a jar with marijuana residue were located. The man was cited and released.

Monday, July 25

Deputies were dispatched to Francis for a burglary that occurred around three or four weeks prior to the report. The homeowner said four rings were stolen. She claimed workers were responsible for the theft, the Sheriff’s Office said. The case was forwarded to investigators.

A business in the Snyderville Basin was vandalized. The owner reported several windows were shot with a BB gun sometime between 3 p.m. on Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday. There is no video surveillance of the incident.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop in Silver Summit. They learned the white Ford pickup truck had no registration. A further investigation revealed the vehicle was not insured and the registration had been revoked. The truck was impounded and deputies searched the vehicle. They discovered a small amount of suspected marijuana on the passenger seat. The driver was issued citations for the controlled substance and several traffic violations.

A 23-year-old Heber City man was stopped by Wasatch County law enforcement on U.S. 40. The man had multiple warrants out of Summit County, which led deputies to respond to the location and take custody of the man. He was transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in Kimball Junction. A man reported an issue with a person, who was identified as a 54-year-old Park City man. The complainant said the man had entered his workplace multiple times and threatened to kill him because he is dating the suspect’s ex-wife. Deputies located the man and arrested him.

Summit County dispatchers were contacted around 9 p.m. by a 54-year-old Silver Summit man about construction noise near his home. Deputies learned from the construction crew the man had entered the site and assaulted two employees before contacting dispatch. The man was reported to be belligerent and verbally aggressive and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. A portion of the altercation was captured on video and shown to the investigating deputy. The man was later located and taken into custody.