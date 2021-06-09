Sheriff’s report: Property owner wants mystery RV removed from Weber Canyon land

The Summit County Sheriff's report



On Thursday, Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report from a Weber Canyon property owner that someone smashed a window of an RV parked on their property, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The property owner reported that the window had been broken sometime after May 5, but that nothing was stolen.

The property owner also reported that another RV on the property was not supposed to be there, and told deputies he wanted it removed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, May 31, and Sunday, June 6, including multiple incidents of domestic violence and a catalytic converter cut from a school bus.

Sunday, June 6

A Coalville man reported that he saw someone remove a chainsaw from his truck and then run away through neighboring driveways. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

A 93-year-old Kamas man died at his home. Deputies indicated the man was receiving hospice care and that his death was expected.

Saturday, June 5

An Oakley woman reported that two days earlier she had been physically assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. Deputies indicated the woman did not have markings or visible injuries and did not want to be treated by medical personnel. Deputies indicated a statement from the ex-boyfriend conflicted with the woman’s statement, there wasn’t enough evidence to determine wrongdoing and that the County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Friday, June 4

A man reported he left his mountain bike outside Woodward Park City and that it was gone when he came back outside. Deputies indicated there were no witnesses or leads and that they would attempt to gather more evidence.

A man reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a school bus in late May on Rasmussen Road. Deputies indicated they didn’t have a suspect.

Thursday, June 3

A woman reported someone stole her purse by smashing a window of her vehicle while it was parked at the Yellow Pine trailhead between 11:25 a.m. and noon.

Wednesday, June 2

Deputies responded to a Kimball Junction residence for a report of a domestic violence assault between a husband and wife. Deputies indicated the suspect left before they arrived and that the victim did not cooperate. Deputies indicated they forwarded the case to the County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence in Oakley. The victim indicated the assault happened five years ago. Deputies gave the victim contact information for a victim’s advocate and indicated the incident occurred outside the statute of limitations.

Monday, May 31

A Silver Springs woman reported that someone stole a stroller from her driveway overnight. Deputies indicated they had no suspects and that they would follow up.