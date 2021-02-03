Sheriff’s report: Rental car ends up in Vail after missing for 11 days





Summit County deputies helped recover a rental car that had gone missing from the area more than a week before and was located several hundred miles away in Vail, Colorado, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The rental agency reported the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu stolen on Jan. 26 after it wasn’t returned on Jan. 15. The agency requested that Summit County deputies list the car on a national registry of stolen vehicles.

Once that was done, the ONSTAR system in the vehicle located it in Vail, according to the report.

Deputies indicated the vehicle was remotely disabled and that the Vail Police Department recovered it.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 31, including vehicle thefts and a thief cutting off a vehicle’s catalytic converter when the vehicle was parked overnight.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Deputies responded to the roundabout at Kimball Junction near Walmart for a report of a domestic dispute. After interviewing the people involved, both of whom said they had been assaulted, deputies handed the case over to the Utah Highway Patrol as the incident happened on the shoulder of Interstate 80.

Friday, Jan. 29

Park City Outlets reported flooding in some of its buildings after a water main broke. Deputies responded to remove items from the Sheriff’s Office substation there.

A 31-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Kilby Road. Deputies indicated the driver lost control due to snowy conditions and left the roadway, striking a storage shed. A friend took the driver to the hospital to treat minor injuries.

A woman reported someone had entered her car when it was parked in the Bear Hollow area and stolen an old iPhone.

A man reported someone had cut the catalytic converter from his vehicle while it was parked overnight on Pinebrook Road. Deputies indicated they had no leads.

A Coalville man reported $800 in fraudulent charges had been made on his credit card since April. Deputies indicated the case remained active and that they continued to gather information.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Deputies served a woman with a civil stalking injunction at her Summit Park home.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

A woman reported someone had stolen a box containing $60 worth of art supplies from the porch of her Silver Springs home. She said video surveillance showed a woman had stolen the box, but that she didn’t have more information. Deputies indicated they didn’t have any leads.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Deputies recovered a rental vehicle stolen from the Highland Estates neighborhood in Silver Creek. Deputies indicated the rental agency arranged to have the car towed after the Investigations Division did not recover any evidence from the scene.

Monday, Jan. 25

Deputies arrested a 51-year-old Park City woman on suspicion of domestic assault in the presence of a child after responding to a report of domestic violence in Jeremy Ranch. The woman admitted to assaulting her husband and throwing a chair into a wall in front of her young daughter. Deputies booked the woman into the Summit County Jail.

A trailer used to transport ATVs was stolen from Summit Park. Deputies indicated the trailer had temporary plates at the time of the theft, that they listed it on a national database of stolen goods and that the case was sent to the Investigations Division.