Sheriff’s report: Road rage in Kimball Junction leads to fight

A road-rage incident in Kimball Junction over the weekend led to a fight between two men in the middle of the road, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred on Landmark Drive Saturday when one of the men was blocking the travel lane as he was attempting to turn left, a Sheriff's Office report states. The other man honked at the driver and they continued to give each other hand gestures. Then one of the men slammed on his brakes.

The interaction resulted in the men crashing into each other at the roundabout near the Kimball Junction transit center, the report states. Both drivers then exited their vehicles and began to fight, with one of the men being punched repeatedly and knocked down to the ground. The victim was identified as a 79-year-old man from Idaho.

The suspect, a 55-year-old man from Park City, was issued a citation for assault and released.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 23, including three vehicle burglaries and two stolen vehicles.

Sunday, Dec. 23

A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in Summit Park. An investigation was underway.

A man woke up to find his wife unconscious and unresponsive. Medical personnel attempted to revive her, but were unsuccessful. The 44-year-old Park City woman was pronounced dead. Her death was not considered to be suspicious.

A man reported his vehicle was broken into and that two pairs of sunglasses and his expired driver's license had been stolen.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Someone contacted dispatch to report that her teenage son found two young children out of their home in the Snyderville Basin. The children told their neighbors that their parents were arguing on the phone. The mother responded to the home and took the children for the evening.

Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident in Coalville involving three parked vehicles and a motor home trailer. A passenger in the vehicle admitted he and the driver drank at least a half bottle of whiskey before driving home. He told deputies they were driving too fast when they attempted to pull into the driveway and crashed into the vehicles. The driver refused to answer the door at his apartment when deputies attempted to contact him. The case will be sent to the county attorney's office to be screened for charges.

A woman contacted dispatch to help her retrieve her belongings from her ex-boyfriend's house. Deputies later determined she broke the front glass door to the home, and she was arrested under suspicion of criminal mischief and intoxication.

Friday, Dec. 21

Deputies performed 10 traffic stops and responded to one traffic accident in the evening.

Dispatch received a report from an employee at the State Liquor Store in Kimball Junction when he refused to sell alcohol to an intoxicated man. The man started to get angry and then left the store. Deputies later located him outside of the store, where he admitted several times to drinking alcohol. He was arrested under suspicion of consuming alcohol as a minor and intoxication.

A vehicle was hit while it was parked in the Tanger Outlets.

A man reported that his ex-girlfriend fraudulently used his credit card to charge approximately $1,600. An investigation was underway.

A man reported that he lost his wallet last month and noticed his credit card was used twice at a hotel in the county. An investigation was underway.

Thursday, Dec. 20

A 2012 Ford truck was stolen from a driveway in the Jeremy Ranch neighborhood. Salt Lake City police officers later recovered the vehicle.

A flashlight, wallet containing $20 and several checks were taken from an unlocked van while it was parked in the Snyderville Basin.

Deputies responded to 30 parking violations and performed 21 traffic stops.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Dispatch received a report about a theft from employees at a business in Kimball Junction. The suspect stole several thousand dollars worth of clothing and then ran out the front door. The woman ran from deputies, initiating a short foot chase. She was later taken into custody and arrested under suspicion of theft, fleeing, resisting arrest and intoxication.

Dispatch received a report that someone's health savings accounts were depleted when an unknown person used an ATM card to make $500 withdrawals at several at ATMs in the Salt Lake Valley.

Two shotguns were stolen from an unlocked business in the Basin.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Deputies performed 16 traffic stops and responded to one accident.

Dispatch received a report that a man who was intoxicated was leaving in a vehicle. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and arrested the driver under suspicion of being an interlock restricted driver and alcohol-restricted driver.

When a man in the Basin returned home he discovered that two packages were stolen from his front porch. Surveillance video showed a man in his mid- to late-20s wearing a hood and coat taking the packages. The suspect has not been located.

Monday, Dec. 17

A man wearing a blue jacket, gray pants and a black hat entered a store in Kimball Junction and attempted to buy multiple electronic devices with a fraudulent credit card. The man apparently purchased thousands of dollars worth of devices at a store in Orem earlier in the day with the same card.

A woman's vehicle was stolen while it was parked in the driveway of her home on the Basin. The vehicle was left unlocked with the keys inside. Her purse, which contained her credit cards, was also inside the vehicle.

A box containing a recycle chair worth $250 that was supposed to be picked up by UPS was stolen.