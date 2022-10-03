Sheriff’s Report: Salt Lake City woman fleeing deputies nearly collides with vehicle

A 33-year-old Salt Lake City woman was arrested after nearly colliding with a Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday evening.

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Deputies were dispatched to Canyons Village for an active trespassing complaint, but while en route, they were advised the woman had fled after striking someone with her vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was later located on S.R. 224, but she drove into oncoming traffic and nearly collided with a Sheriff’s Office vehicle. Deputies and Park City Police continued to pursue the vehicle toward Kimball Junction, according to the report.

The woman then got on Interstate 80 and began traveling westbound. She turned off the vehicle’s lights at the Jeremy Ranch exit and began traveling at a high rate of speed. However, she lost control of the vehicle and crashed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies identified the woman, who was transported to a Salt Lake Valley hospital. A warrant for a blood draw was obtained. The woman was later released from the hospital.

The case will be screened for charges by the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 2, including reports of vehicle burglary, driving under the influence of alcohol and theft.

Saturday, Oct. 1

A robbery was reported in Kimball Junction. An 85-year-old Park City woman exited a restaurant around 4:45 p.m. and began walking toward her vehicle, which was parked nearby. An unknown man and woman approached the 85-year-old woman while she was getting into her vehicle and spilled an unknown liquid on her. The pair appeared to be helping the woman clean herself and her vehicle, however, the female suspect reached into the woman’s purse and removed a money clip containing cash, credit cards and a driver’s license. The woman said the two people ran away in different directions. Deputies were unable to locate the suspects. They are reviewing camera footage of the incident. The case was forwarded to investigators for follow-up.

A 27-year-old Oakley man was arrested following a domestic violence incident.

A Silver Summit woman reported her boyfriend stole her car. She said he wanted to take her car, but she told him he couldn’t take it because he was very intoxicated. The man found her car keys and left with the vehicle. The woman said she saw him driving very fast without the lights being turned on. Deputies attempted to locate the vehicle, which was found within Park City limits. Park City Police stopped the vehicle and the man took off on foot. The 25-year-old Park City man was found in the area soon after. He denied driving the vehicle even though deputies located him with the keys. He was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Friday, Sept. 30

A 60-year-old Henefer woman was reported to be unresponsive and not breathing. Emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures on the woman, however, they were unsuccessful. Deputies did not observe anything suspicious at the scene. The woman’s primary care physician agreed to sign the death certificate. The death was ruled as attended.

Deputies were dispatched to a Silver Creek business parking lot for a possible assault. A man described how he was assaulted by a 71-year-old Heber City man while trying to exchange insurance information after a minor accident. Deputies spoke with the man and several witnesses. The Heber City man was located a short distance from the scene. He was transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

Deputies responded to Francis following reports of a possible fight in progress. Deputies separated the parties, which consisted of two men who were engaged in a physical altercation at a home. A 39-year-old Oakley man who punched a 27-year-old man in the face was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was cited for assault.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

A 28-year-old Wanship woman was arrested for violating a protection order.

Unknown suspects placed multiple rental ads for Silver Creek Village on Facebook Marketplace in an attempt to defraud others. Deputies determined the suspect’s phone number is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) number during the investigation, but they were unable to obtain any information. Deputies were unsuccessful in making contact with any suspects by calling the number. Deputies planned to follow up.

The district loss prevention manager of a Kimball Junction business reported three employees had taken $1,677 worth of merchandise over the past few months. A 35-year-old Park City woman, a 25-year-old Salt Lake City woman and a 53-year-old Park City woman were located by deputies. They were booked into the Summit County Jail on theft charges.

A man reported a backpack containing a Sig handgun was taken from the bed of his truck. The man was waiting out a rainstorm in his tent near Smith and Morehouse, when he emerged several hours later to find the bag missing. Deputies have no suspect information at this time.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Fraud was reported in the Snyderville Basin. A woman said she had work done on her property by a company. The business sent her an email concerning the bill, but the email was compromised by phishers who provided the woman with account information to send the money to. The woman sent $66,715 to the account, which did not belong to the company that performed the work. The case was forwarded to investigators for follow-up.

A vehicle was pulled over in Pinebrook for speeding. Deputies noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. Further investigation resulted in user amounts of marijuana being seized. The driver was cited and released.

Deputies responded to a fraud incident in Canyons Village. A woman reported eight fraudulent checks had been made and cashed between Sept. 21 through Sept. 26. The total money lost was more than $40,000. Deputies gathered information about the incident, but do not have any suspects.

Auto theft was reported in Kimball Junction. A woman said she left her vehicle unlocked with the keys inside while she went into the grocery store. When she returned to the parking lot 45 minutes later, the vehicle was missing. The vehicle was parked outside of the surveillance camera’s range. There are no witnesses. The vehicle was listed as stolen.

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in Kimball Junction. A man said he noticed several items, including his social security card and other identifying documents, were missing from his vehicle when he finished work. There is no security footage of the incident.

Deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident in Kimball Junction. A vehicle appears to have sideswiped two cars parked by the curb, but no reports were made and the vehicle did not remain at the scene. The damage appeared to be minor. A business is reviewing surveillance video to determine if they have footage of the incident.

Monday, Sept. 26

Deputies responded to a report of fraud. A woman said she met a man on Instagram who allegedly dealt with cryptocurrency. She said she transferred around $250,000 in investments over a few months through an app. She attempted to retrieve some of her earnings and was told by someone she would have to pay up to $30,000 in broker fees. It appeared the individual the woman was talking to used a fake name. Deputies forwarded the case to investigators for follow-up.

A vehicle was observed traveling at excessive speeds in the Snyderville Basin. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and learned the 19-year-old Park City man was an alcohol-restricted driver with a suspended license. Deputies observed the odor of alcohol when they spoke with the man. A standard sobriety field test indicated the man was likely under the influence of alcohol. Multiple open containers of alcohol were also visible. Deputies arrested the man for suspected DUI. He was transported to the Summit County Jail.

Deputies located a man with active warrants during a routine traffic stop. The 29-year-old Park City man was arrested.