Sheriff’s report: Scooter-riding suspect in Basin vehicle burglary spree may have started by stealing a car in Bear Hollow

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A stolen vehicle in Bear Hollow might have kicked off a Snyderville Basin vehicle burglary spree in the overnight hours Monday, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

A man on Luge Lane reported he attempted to start his vehicle remotely Monday morning but when he checked the driveway, the vehicle was gone. He told deputies he left it unlocked with a key inside overnight.

Residents of the Spring Creek and Blackhawk Station neighborhoods and the Canyon Creek condominiums reported a string of attempted vehicle burglaries that night, with one witness seeing a vehicle that matched the stolen vehicle’s description driving slowly in the area around 4:45 a.m., according to the report.

Surveillance footage from two sources show the same suspect checking door handles in the area, in one instance riding a three-wheeled electric scooter with headlights, according to the report.

The missing items include the vehicle, a woman’s purse and her vehicle key and a man’s wallet containing $50 in cash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, March 22, and Sunday, March 28, including a report of a man siphoning gas from cars parked near Bitner Road and an intoxicated woman who refused to leave the lobby of a hotel at 3 a.m.

Sunday, March 28

Deputies conducted firearms and use-of-force training.

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to an injured skier in the Henry Fork area. The individual was located with minor injuries.

Deputies responded to Outlets Park City for a report of a motorcycle rider causing a disturbance in front of a store. The rider fled the scene after assaulting a store employee who was trying to defuse the situation. Deputies indicated they had possibly out-of-date license plate information and would follow up.

Saturday, March 27

Deputies assisted with a fatal accident on S.R. 32 in Oakley.

A man reported his unlocked vehicle had been burglarized and someone had stolen a backpack containing a school laptop and notes. Deputies indicated the victim would contact them if he found surveillance footage.

A rental car reported as stolen was recovered by the Salt Lake City Police Department. The vehicle was abandoned and the owner was notified how to retrieve it.

Friday, March 26

A woman reported she had seen a suspicious vehicle and person in a neighborhood north of Bitner Road. She provided a photo of the vehicle’s license plate, and told deputies she believed the person was siphoning gas from cars on the street. Deputies indicated they believed the vehicle’s owner is living in the vehicle and that he has active warrants for his arrest.

Thursday, March 25

A Trailside person reported someone had stolen their checkbook and written fraudulent checks totalling $1,500. Deputies indicated the Investigations Division would follow up with the bank, which had surveillance footage of a suspect.

Wednesday, March 24

A man reported someone had stolen a sound system from his vehicle in the Bear Hollow neighborhood last month. Deputies indicated they didn’t have any suspects.

Tuesday, March 23

Hostage scenario training was conducted with dispatchers.

Deputies followed up on a case from earlier this month involving a stolen credit card.

Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Layton woman on suspicion of intoxication and disorderly conduct after a Kimball Junction hotel employee called to report a woman who was being disruptive and refused to leave the lobby around 3 a.m.

A man reported that someone had broken into his pickup truck earlier this month and stolen a firearm that was stored in the center console. Deputies indicated they listed the weapon as stolen.

Monday, March 22

Deputies pulled over a 40-year-old Austin, Texas, man on suspicion of driving while distracted by using a cellphone. They cited him for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia after finding a small amount of marijuana, methamphetamine and what the driver said was a meth pipe in the vehicle.

A vehicle rental company listed one of its cars as stolen after missing the March 3 return date. Deputies indicated they unsuccessfully attempted to contact the suspect, they listed the vehicle on a national registry of stolen goods and that the Investigations Division would follow up.

A man on Bitner Road reported he left his garage door open overnight and that items were stolen from his vehicle garage overnight.