Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone.

A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.

Deputies responded and located the car. A 23-year-old West Valley City woman was found inside the vehicle. She told deputies her boyfriend, a 37-year-old Ogden man, was inside the grocery store, according to the report. Deputies located him.

During the investigation, the pair were found to be in possession of methamphetamine, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia, the report said. Deputies also located several credit cards and identifying documents belonging to the registered owner. The man and woman were taken into custody on multiple charges.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of other calls between Monday, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Jan. 1, including traffic stops, fraud and non-injury accidents.

Sunday, Jan. 1

A 75-year-old Park City man collapsed while skiing at Park City Mountain and became unresponsive. Ski Patrol transported the man down to emergency medical responders, where they continued lifesaving measures. The man did not survive the medical event. The death is not related to a skiing accident and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Summit County Search and Rescue was contacted about an Apple-brand crash notification near the Wyoming border in the Uinta Mountains. They made contact with the person whose phone number was tied to the notification. She advised she did not need assistance.

A tow truck driver helping a couple who were stuck in the snow reported a domestic violence situation. A 25-year-old Oregon woman was arrested.

Friday, Dec. 30

Search and Rescue was called out to assist in locating and transporting a 17-year-old woman who was injured during a snowmobile accident in the Thousand Peaks area. The woman was located and transported to a hospital with a head injury. The incident was handled by Utah State Parks and Recreation.

A man in the Canyons Village area made an online payment of $28,374 to someone he thought was working with a concrete company. While speaking with a company representative, the man discovered the business never received the payment. Instead, the payment was sent to a person using the business’s name online. A bank that was used for the wire transfer was located using the routing number and an internet search. The case was forwarded to investigators for follow up.

Deputies discovered a driver, a 45-year-old Hideout man, was interlock restricted and driving on a suspended driver’s license during a traffic stop in Kimball Junction. The man was taken into custody. User amounts of methamphetamine were located on the man during a search. He faces additional charges.

A traffic stop was initiated in Kamas for an equipment violation. The 22-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and a strong odor of alcohol was coming from his person. He agreed to participate in a standardized field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on. He was taken into custody. A subsequent search revealed an open bottle of whiskey in one of his pockets. The man was transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Search and Rescue was contacted about an overdue party that was snowmobiling by Trial Lake. A deputy responded to the Soapstone trailhead to look for the party’s vehicle. The complainant called back and said she had been in contact with the group, which was en route home.

A non-injury accident involving two vehicles occurred in Kimball Junction. One car was going eastbound, while the other had been traveling westbound. The vehicle traveling eastbound turned into an apartment complex and did not yield to the westbound vehicle, causing a crash. The driver of the vehicle that did not yield was issued a citation.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Deputies were dispatched to an unresponsive male in Kamas. The reporting party advised deputies that her husband was not feeling well the night before. In the morning, he indicated he wanted to be transported to the hospital. The woman went outside to warm up the car, and the man was unresponsive and not breathing when she returned. Deputies arrived and determined the 76-year-old Kamas man was deceased. The deceased’s doctor advised he would sign the death certificate.

Deputies were dispatched to Newpark for a welfare check. An individual was reported slumped over in the front seat of a running vehicle. The 48-year-old Taylorsville man was cleared by medical and deputies noticed the smell of alcohol coming from his breath. The man consented to a standardized field sobriety test, which he performed poorly on. He was transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

An injury accident was reported in the Snyderville Basin. A vehicle fell in an embankment with a small creek, but deputies determined there was only property damage. The vehicle was drivable after being pulled out.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

A 22-year-old Park City man was caught shoplifting approximately $40 worth of merchandise from a business in Kimball Junction. Loss Prevention stopped the man and contacted the Sheriff’s Office. He was issued a citation for retail theft and released.

A Francis woman reported that her husband possibly shot himself and provided updates to dispatch that described an armed, barricaded and possibly suicidal man inside a structure on the property. Deputies and other assisting officers arrived and set up a perimeter. They made several attempts to contact the man, but were unsuccessful. After an hour and a half, the man entered the neighborhood in his vehicle and arrived at the driveway. The man admitted to firing a rifle in the backyard to “prove a point to his wife that he had been having suicidal ideations and needed help,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man said he was not currently suicidal and did not have any intentions of harming himself or anyone else. The 35-year-old was ultimately transported to the Summit County Jail for charges related to unlawful discharging a firearm and failing to stop at the command of law enforcement.

Deputies arrested two Park City women, a 29-year-old and a 34-year-old, for skip-scanning – scanning some items and skipping others at a self checkout – more than $350 worth of items at a Kimball Junction business. They were booked into the Summit County Jail on retail theft charges.

Monday, Dec. 26

Deputies responded to a report about two people getting into a physical altercation on the Saddleback Lift. A 39-year-old Florida man reported a 52-year-old Florida man elbowed him directly in the face on purpose. The 39-year-old said he hit the other man several times in the face, stopping his behavior. The 52-year-old denied elbowing the man in the face and denied that he wanted to fight. The case will be screened for charges by the Summit County Attorney’s Office.

A Jeremy Ranch man reported he received an email stating that he overpaid for security services. He called the phone number listed on the email and provided his banking information for what he believed was a refund. Later, he realized he had been defrauded out of approximately $6,000. Deputies have no suspects or leads.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 80 for an equipment violation. They made contact with the driver and observed signs of impairment as well as the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search yielded a joint that smelled strongly of burnt marijuana. The driver participated in a standardized field sobriety test, which they performed poorly on. The 25-year-old West Valley man was taken into custody.

A vehicle burglary was reported in Kamas. The complainant reported the suspect took things from her car and left toward Browns Canyon Road. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver, who was identified as a 22-year-old Park City man. Deputies noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search. They discovered a handgun, a burnt marijuana cigarette, a backpack containing cigarette rolling papers, a scale and small amounts of marijuana residue. The items reported stolen were not located inside the car. A records check indicated the man had an active warrant out of Draper County and was driving on a suspended license. He was taken into custody and transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.