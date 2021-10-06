Sheriff’s report: String of vehicle break-ins reported at Kimball Junction

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies received reports of a string of vehicle break-ins over the weekend in Kimball Junction, with one victim losing more than $12,000 worth of items, according to reports from the Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies received reports of two break-ins that occurred overnight. One occurred in the parking lot of a Kimball Junction hotel. Deputies determined a truck’s window was broken and more than $12,000 worth of goods were stolen. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

The other occurred on Ute Boulevard and deputies indicated there was no sign of forced entry on the vehicle, though the victim said he locks the doors as a matter of habit. The victim indicated he lost several items. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Deputies received another report from the same area, this time of a cargo trailer stolen from Center Drive. The victim indicated it was stolen on Saturday. Deputies indicated the trailer was parked in a business parking lot and had a hitch-receiver lock attached, which was damaged and removed. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect, but on Sunday, the stolen trailer was located in West Valley City and the owner was notified how to retrieve it.

On Saturday evening, a person reported someone had entered their unlocked vehicle in the parking lot of a Kimball Junction business and stolen multiple items of clothing. Deputies indicated they did not have any leads.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Sept. 27, and Sunday, Oct. 3, including a $44,000 fraud involving a Kamas business and a stolen SUV that was found abandoned minutes later using an app from the vehicle’s manufacturer.

Saturday, Oct. 2

Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Park City woman on suspicion of DUI after responding to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Old Ranch Road. Deputies indicated the woman appeared impaired and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a Canyons Village hotel. The owner was able to track the 2021 Ford Explorer using an app, and Park City police officers found it undamaged a short time later on Sidewinder Drive. The vehicle was returned to the owner.

Deputies received a report of a woman who had been defrauded out of nearly $4,000 in a rental scam. The woman found a rental near the Canyons Village base area listed on Craigslist and communicated with the person listed. The woman submitted a rental application with personal information and a $3,800 deposit. She later found the property on Zillow and the person stopped responding to her messages. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Investigations Division.

A Summit Park man reported he was missing several power tools that had been stored in his garage. Deputies indicated the theft occurred sometime over the previous week and they did not have a suspect.

Friday, Oct. 1

Deputies worked a security shift at a temple in the Snyderville Basin.

Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Park City woman while responding to a call in the lower Silver Creek neighborhood for having an outstanding warrant.

Deputies indicated someone illegally gained access to an email account for an employee at a Kamas business and requested a customer wire $44,000 to an account listed in the email. Deputies indicated the case was still active.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Deputies presented at Soaring Wings and Little Miners Montessori schools.

Deputies indicated someone stole a key fob to a Harley Davidson motorcycle while its owner was in a Jeremy Ranch convenience store. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Deputies responded to a Canyons Village hotel for a report of domestic violence assault. A man and woman both said they were assaulted by the other person. The woman completed a written statement and a lethality assessment; the man refused to supply a written statement. Deputies indicated the case would be forwarded to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

A woman reported someone had stabbed a sharp tool into a door of her pickup truck, causing a small deep hole. Deputies indicated there were no witnesses and no surveillance footage.

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Deputies responded to the parking lot of a Kimball Junction grocery store for a report of a stolen utility trailer that contained $15,000 worth of DJ equipment. Deputies indicated they reviewed surveillance footage, listed the trailer on a national database of stolen goods and that they would follow up on the case.

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Kamas man on suspicion of DUI after pulling over the vehicle he was driving on Browns Canyon Road. Deputies indicated the man performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken to jail without incident.

Deputies arrested a 30-year-old California woman for having an outstanding warrant that called for extradition to that state.

Monday, Sept. 27

Deputies responded to a Kimball Junction big-box store for a report of a vehicle break-in. A woman reported someone smashed the passenger window of her vehicle and stole her purse. Deputies indicated they did not have a suspect.

Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Georgia man for having an outstanding warrant.