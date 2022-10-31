Sheriff’s Report: String of vehicle burglaries reported in Kimball Junction area

The Summit County Sheriff’s report.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries in the Kimball Junction area.

Deputies received a call on Oct. 26 about a man and woman attempting to enter a vehicle on Pheasant Way, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. While deputies were circulating in the area, a vehicle burglary occurred elsewhere in Kimball Junction. The car was reported stolen by a neighbor several hours later and eventually located at an apartment complex a mile away.

Later in the morning, a Bear Hollow woman reported that between 9:20 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. someone entered her unsecured vehicle and stole a cosmetic bag, four credit cards, $675 in cash and a MacBook Air. The credit cards were later used at a business in Kimball Junction, the report said. Deputies responded to the store within minutes of the transaction, but were not able to identify the suspect. They reviewed surveillance footage, however, it wasn’t helpful.

A Bear Hollow man also reported his unlocked vehicle was entered. A DeWalt lockout kit, two Makita power tool kits and a cutoff tool, a cordless saw kit and an impact drill combo were stolen. The items are valued at around $2,400.

Deputies suspect the last two cases may be connected. They will be forwarded to investigators for further follow-up.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 30, including a hit-and-run, a fight in progress and theft.

Sunday, Oct. 30

An abandoned vehicle was found in Silver Creek. Deputies determined it was stolen out of Sanpete County on Oct. 1. The license plate on the vehicle belonged to another car of a similar make, model and color. It was removed and returned to the owner in Salt Lake City. The vehicle was towed and the registered owner was notified.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Deputies located the suspect, a 42-year-old Park City man, in a domestic violence case. He was arrested.

A deputy was dispatched to a Kimball Junction business for a theft report. The complainant said two teenagers had taken Nerf guns from the store and headed toward Olympic Parkway. A deputy was able to locate the teenagers and brought them back to the store. The juveniles were given referrals for theft and released to their parents.

Deputies were dispatched to an active fight in progress at an apartment complex. The two individuals were located in the parking lot in front of the building. They were separated and interviewed. A 21-year-old Park City man was determined to be the primary aggressor. He was arrested on multiple charges and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Friday, Oct. 28

A 40-year-old Oakley woman was arrested on domestic violence charges. She was transported to the Summit County Jail.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Deputies received a call about a vehicle burglary that occurred in Kimball Junction earlier in the day. The woman said she believed someone hit her vehicle, but she didn’t notice the damage until she was home. A suitcase full of clothes valued at around $3,500 was stolen. There is no suspect information.

A woman reported her vehicle was struck while she was in the Kimball Junction area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., but she didn’t notice it until she was home. The taillight cover had been broken and there was white paint transfer on the rear fender. Deputies said the case is connected to the one above.

Summit County Search and Rescue was notified a father and son were potentially stuck in the Cedar Hollow area. The pair were able to extricate themselves and their gear. They did not require further assistance so Search and Rescue was not dispatched.

A vehicle was stopped for a speeding violation on S.R. 224. Deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and observed a THC vape pen in plain sight. A probable cause search revealed THC vape cartridges, raw marijuana, THC edibles and THC wax. The driver, a 21-year-old Salt Lake City man, and a passenger, a 19-year-old Salt Lake City woman, were cited for a drug offense. They were released.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

A Pinebook man reported his mailbox and campaign sign were vandalized. The man said he did not know who would have damaged his property. Deputies later discovered his neighbor’s mailbox and campaign sign were vandalized, too. There are no suspects.

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 for a signal violation. They detected the smell of alcohol from within the vehicle and initiated a field sobriety test. The 43-year-old Taylorsville woman showed no signs of impairment, but deputies noticed an open container of alcohol in the driver’s side door when she exited the vehicle. A records check revealed the woman had three active warrants. She was ultimately arrested.

A suspicious vehicle was stopped at the Overland trailhead. Deputies spoke with the 39-year-old Washington man and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search revealed small amounts of raw marijuana, THC wax and drug paraphernalia. The man was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail without incident.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

A Wanship woman reported fraud. She told deputies she was contacted by the fraud department of her credit union and informed that someone had used her husband’s identity, including his social security number, to withdraw $9,900 from the joint account. The deputy provided the woman with a case number and planned to follow up with the credit union.

A theft report was taken over the telephone. The complainant said he works for Union Pacific Railroad and some property was taken sometime between Aug. 5 and Oct. 4. An itemized list was sent. There is no suspect information.

Monday, Oct. 24

Deputies were dispatched to an auto theft in Echo. The complainant said an unknown person cut the padlock on the main gate of a private ranch between 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 7 a.m. on Monday. The suspect took a homemade flat deck trailer and two ATVs. There is no suspect information.

Deputies responded to a cardiac arrest in Oakley. Deputies arrived on the scene and located the 73-year-old man in the bedroom of his home, where medical personnel were performing CPR. Lifesaving efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and the man was declared deceased. The man’s spouse said he had a medical history and the attending physician agreed to sign the death certificate.