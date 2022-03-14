Sheriff’s report: Summit Park man wielding kitchen knife arrested

The Summit County Sheriff's report



Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a neighborly dispute in Summit Park on Wednesday.

The report came from a 28-year-old Summit Park man who reported suspicious activity at his neighbor’s residence. Deputies responded to the location but determined the report was unfounded. They also made contact with the 28-year-old man, who appeared to be intoxicated and agitated over the alleged situation with his neighbors, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believed that based on the man’s behavior, he was a danger to himself and others. During the arrest, deputies discovered the man was concealing a large kitchen knife. He told deputies that the knife was to take care of the problem at his neighbor’s house. The man was booked into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of several charges.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a number of other calls between Monday, March 7, and Sunday, March 13, including parking issues, harassment and a DUI.

Sunday, March 13

A woman reported that her ex texted her to ask if she could pass along a message to their minor daughter who is in the hospital. There is an active protection order against the man that prevents any contact, direct or indirect, with the child. Deputies attempted to contact the man but were unsuccessful. The case will be forwarded to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

A vehicle traveling northbound in Promontory hit an unplowed patch of snow and ice. The vehicle slid off the road to the right and collided with a boulder and rock wall. The vehicle went over the boulder and slid down the embankment. The occupants were uninjured and a tow truck was called to assist.

Saturday, March 12

Homeowners in Summit Park reported that several items had been stolen from the residence sometime between December 2021 and present. The owners only come to the residence twice a year and rent it out for the remainder of time. Several individuals had rented it since the last time the owners were at the property. Deputies received a list of items that were missing from the owners and planned to follow up.

Deputies responded to a hotel in Canyons Village after a woman reportedly stabbed herself in the wrist with a knife. During an investigation, deputies discovered that the woman had swiped the knife at her husband and cut one of his fingers as he was trying to get the knife away from her. Medical responders assessed the woman and transported her to a Salt Lake hospital where she was involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation. The case will be forwarded to the Summit County Attorney’s Office to screen for charges.

A landscaping company reported that a trailer containing approximately $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a storage facility in Kimball Junction. Deputies attempted to contact the business for surveillance footage but were unsuccessful.

Friday, March 11

Deputies were dispatched to a theft in Pinebrook. The complainant reported that sometime last week, their portable flow meter had been stolen out of the office it was stored in. The office can only be accessed by employees through two locked doors. The complainant believes the suspect is a former employee. However, there are no cameras in the business.

Deputies observed a vehicle speeding in Summit Park. The deputy flashed their lights at the vehicle and began turning around to make a traffic stop when the vehicle began accelerating past an apartment complex. When deputies caught up to the vehicle, they noticed the driver, a 20-year-old Park City man, exiting. Deputies observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath, and he performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in Kimball Junction. The complainant reported that their locked vehicle was broken into during the late evening or early morning. The car has no damage but the suspect took several items from the vehicle, including an electronic keyboard, laptop computer and passport valued around $5,100 total.

Wednesday, March 9

Deputies responded to a harassment report in Summit Park. The complainant reported that he had been harassed by his neighbors and that he wants to file charges. Deputies spoke to the neighbors, who provided conflicting information and also claimed to be the victim. Both parties told deputies that this has been an ongoing feud between them for the last 10 years. Deputies were unable to find any proof of harassment but documented the parties’ statements.

Tuesday, March 8

Deputies were dispatched to a business in the Snyderville Basin for damage to a work vehicle. The car was parked in front of the business over the weekend and deputies determined that someone attempted to pry open the front and rear passenger doors but was unsuccessful. The business has no surveillance footage and deputies had no leads.

Deputies responded to a property damage call in Oakley. The complainant reported that the gate to her property had been rammed by a vehicle and broken. Deputies located pieces of chrome and a V8 badge they believed to be from the vehicle. Surveillance footage obtained shows two individuals exiting their vehicle, believed to be a black SUV, before returning to it. Deputies planned to follow up.

A vehicle in Pinebrook was stopped for speeding. The driver, a 45-year-old Salt Lake City man, was found to have a revoked license, be interlock restricted and have an outstanding warrant. Deputies determined that the driver did not have an interlock device installed in his vehicle and arrested him.

Monday, March 7

The Murray Police Department recovered a vehicle that was reported stolen by the Sheriff’s Office in mid-January. Murray police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered that the driver purchased the car from a dealer in West Valley City without knowing it was stolen. The vehicle was removed from the National Crime Information Center listings and the Murray Police Department planned to investigate the purchase of the vehicle.