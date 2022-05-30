Sheriff’s Report: Suspect stole money from Kimball Junction restaurant safe in 2 minutes

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Kimball Junction restaurant on Saturday regarding a burglary that occurred in the past.

A suspect entered the business after correctly typing in a door code. They quickly made their way to the room with the cash safe and entered the code, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect removed more than $300 in cash and exited the restaurant within the two-minute window before the alarm was triggered.

Employees were interviewed about past workers who could have had access to the information. The employees provided a list of 13 people who know the codes to the door and the safe. Deputies obtained video footage of the incident, but the suspect’s face is concealed by a hoodie. The case was forwarded to investigations for follow up.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to several other calls between Monday, May 23 and Sunday, May 29, including reports of theft, fraud and vehicle burglary.

Sunday, May 29

A woman in Kimball Junction reported a vehicle burglary. She left her vehicle unlocked on Saturday and an unknown person entered the car. The suspect stole several miscellaneous items.

Friday, May 27

Deputies responded to a theft report at a gas station in Coalville. The theft of gasoline was reported around 15 minutes after it occurred. Deputies circulated the area but due to the time lapse, they could not locate any suspects. Deputies planned to review video surveillance and follow up.

Thursday, May 26

A complainant reported an unknown suspect used her information to open an online payday loan. The suspect was unable to be identified using the information provided. The complainant requested to have the incident documented in a police report so she can provide the report to the online company.

Wednesday, May 25

Deputies increased visibility in school zones in response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday, May 24

A fraud incident was reported over the telephone. On March 22, the complainant purchased a tractor online from an equipment sales company in New Mexico. The $18,500 purchase was made by wire transfer. After many attempts to arrange the delivery of the tractor, the complainant discovered the website was a scam.

Monday, May 23

Deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in Summit Park. The complainant stated an unknown person accessed an unlocked vehicle parked on his property and removed a hard cover convertible top. There is no suspect information.