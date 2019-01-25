Sheriff’s report: Tanger Outlet store robbed

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Monday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 20, including several reported cases of domestic violence.

Sunday, Jan. 20

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident at a home in the Snyderville Basin. But, they were unable to find evidence that an assault had occurred. No arrests were made.

Deputies responded to a medical clinic in Park City for an assault that occurred in Samak. The victim identified his friend as the assailant. But, the suspect gave a different account of what had transpired. The case was forwarded to the county attorney's office to screen for charges.

Saturday, Jan. 19

A manager of a business in the Tanger Outlets contacted dispatch after an incident at his store. The manager said two men came in and loaded a bag with several items, including a $150 pair of shoes. The manager asked the suspects if they were going to pay for the items and one of them stated he did not want to hurt anyone. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle the suspects left in. An investigation was underway.

Dispatch received several reports of a suspicious vehicle with two occupants driving around Kimball Junction. Callers believed the suspects may have been casing the area and businesses.

Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of a road in the Basin. But, the vehicle left as deputies approached it. It was later located after it had crashed into a vehicle parked alongside the road. The 15-year-old passengers in the vehicles were released to their parents with a referral for possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested for DUI and was taken to the Summit County Jail for a blood draw. He was released to his parents at the Sheriff's Office for a juvenile referral for DUI, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Recommended Stories For You

Friday, Jan. 18

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at an apartment complex in Kimball Junction after a child contacted dispatch to make the report. Deputies found evidence to support the woman's claim that her ex-husband had hit her in the head and held a knife to her, causing a small scrape on her scalp, after finding text messages between the woman and other men. The man was arrested under suspicion of trespassing, assault, aggravated assault and three counts of domestic violence with a weapon in the presence of a child.

A Basin man contacted dispatch after receiving a notice from a collection agency about a $3,800 balance under his name for an account with Sprint. An investigation was underway.

Dispatch received a report from a woman in Coalville that her sister was taking out her anger on her children and had pushed her to the ground for recording the incident on her phone. The woman was arrested under suspicion of assault and three counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The case will be sent to the county attorney's office to be screened for potential child abuse charges.

Thursday, Jan. 17

Deputies performed 10 traffic stops and responded to 12 traffic accidents, including nine incidents where vehicles slid off of the road.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

The janitor at the Kimball Junction transit center flagged down a deputy after finding a woman hiding in the bathroom and refusing to come out. The deputy found the woman using the sink to clean herself. She admitted she didn't have a place to go and was waiting for a bus to take her back to Salt Lake City. She was told not to be in the transit center after hours.

A woman's 2014 Ford Fusion was stolen from her garage, along with approximately $3,000 in property. The woman told deputies she left her keys on the floorboard of the vehicle, but did not hear anything suspicious. The vehicle was spotted in Juab County, but law enforcement was unable to recover it.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a hotel in the Basin. But, they were unable to find any evidence that a physical assault occurred. The case will be sent to the county attorney's office for review.

Monday, Jan.14

Dispatch received a report from a customer who had a problem with his meal at a fast-food restaurant in Kimball Junction. The customer said an employee threatened to hit him with a grill scraper and spit on his vehicle. No arrests were made. An investigation was underway.

When deputies observed a vehicle traveling along S.R. 224, they discovered that the registered owner had an outstanding warrant. The driver was arrested for the warrant.