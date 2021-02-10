Sheriff’s report: Taxi driver, passenger get into a fight over repeated mask pull-downs

The Summit County Sheriff's report



A taxi driver and his passenger got into a physical fight after the passenger pulled his mask down repeatedly while talking on the phone, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The taxi arrived at a Canyons Village hotel on Saturday and, when the 33-year-old Louisiana man went to pay, the pair got into an argument that led to a physical altercation, according to the report.

Deputies indicated it was unclear who started the fight, even after interviewing the passenger and the 47-year-old Salt Lake City man who was driving the taxi.

Deputies indicated the Summit County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to several other calls between Monday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 7, including a suspected theft from a Kimball Junction exercise facility and a $2,000 scam involving an online sale.

Sunday, Feb. 7

A man said he was flying a drone over the golf course in Jeremy Ranch when high winds knocked it to the ground. Before the man could recover his drone, a thief made off with it. The man believes he has since seen the drone flying in the neighborhood. Deputies indicated they listed the drone in a national database of stolen goods.

While deputies were responding to an East Side address for a report of a youth who had run away from home, the youth was found walking on the Rail Trail. Deputies released the youngster to their mother.

Friday, Feb. 5

Deputies assisted Utah Highway Patrol troopers on several weather-related traffic accidents on state roads.

A Jeremy Ranch man lost $2,000 in an online scam. The man listed a piece of exercise equipment on an online classifieds site, and the purchaser sent a check for more than the asking price. The purchaser requested the victim send him money orders for $1,950, which the man did, believing the check was valid.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Two people reported their unlocked vehicles were burglarized overnight in Summit Park, with missing items including a shotgun, computer equipment and ski boots. Deputies indicated they had no leads.

A person reported they left their garage door open overnight in Summit Park and found their mountain bike, valued at $12,000, missing in the morning. Deputies indicated they listed the bike on a national registry of stolen goods and that they had no leads.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

A man reported someone had stolen credit cards and $220 in cash from his wallet, which was taken from an unlocked locker at a Kimball Junction exercise facility. Deputies indicated they would follow up.

Deputies responded to Oakley for a request to keep the peace. A man refused to leave a driveway, but after deputies spoke to both parties, the man left the area and the other person felt safe to come home. The person requested deputies notify the man he could not return to the property.

Highland Estates neighbors were involved in a verbal fight during which both parties alleged the other threatened physical violence. Deputies indicated the Summit County Attorney’s Office would screen the case for charges.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Kilby Road for a traffic violation and issued juvenile referrals to the occupants after they admitted to smoking marijuana. Deputies impounded the vehicle, which had canceled registration and did not have insurance.

Monday, Feb. 1

A person stated that a thief stole two pairs of sunglasses from their unlocked vehicle, which was parked in Silver Springs.

Deputies reported a smash-and-grab burglary in Bear Hollow in which a known suspect stole two bags.